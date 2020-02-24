The Pretty Little Town Of Beilstein and The Amazing Eltz Castle In Germany – Hand Luggage Only

Yaya



The next day in the Moselle Valley was perhaps one that in retrospect I could have tweaked just a little bit.

See this part of Germany is just so beautiful that I got a bit carried away and put too many things on my plans to see that day.

My excitement got the better of me but for what it’s worth, we did get to cover every single thing I had in mind for the day!

We started things off with an early breakfast at Weingut Gehlen Cornelius before hopping into the car and heading straight to the Geierlay suspension bridge.

I’d seen photos of this bridge on foggy mornings which made it look just incredible and although it wasn’t foggy, it was still brilliant to finally get to check out a place I’d seen in photos for a while now.

There’s no parking next to the bridge, by the way, so you do have to walk to get here but contrary to what the maps make it look like (it suggested well over 30 minutes), it takes probably like 10 – 15 minutes to get to.

Leaving the bridge, we headed over to Beilstein, a relatively small but pretty town where I’d decided would have to be the stop for lunch.

I’d actually planned on grabbing lunch before heading through the town to explore but all of that went right of the window once we walked into Beilstein and before you know it, a quick hour zipped right past as we meandered its quaint alleyways, cute shops and even cuter houses.

Let me show you around…

My favourite spot in Beilstein, however, has to be this little square here. It was just so adorable and with such a cute restaurant here, made for the perfect place to stop for lunch.

Except, lunchtime was over and all they had were snacks, which I was far too hungry for so with that, we made our way to a different restaurant with a view of the river for lunch instead.

Lunch done with, we hopped back into the car and went off in search of an amazing castle I’d been looking forward to visiting for quite some time now.

Except, as it was when we were in the Rhine Valley, there are so many distractions as you travel through this beautiful part of Germany – one of which was Cochem, a colourful town with an amazing castle, standing guard over the town.

It’s quite the sight and it’s probably a no-brainer why we just had to stop to check it out.

I do wish we had even more time to explore it properly but alas, if we did that, we’d be late for our pre-booked appointment at the castle I mentioned earlier – Burg Eltz.

If you are visiting either Cochem or Burg Eltz be sure to see the other one as they’re only 30 minutes apart (by car) so it makes sense to pair both gorgeous places together.

But where was I? Yes – Burg Eltz! Leaving Cochem, we made our way over to Burg Eltz. In Burg Eltz, you can actually drive to the castle but you can drive to a car park not too far (it feels like it’s within the wider castle grounds) and from here, you can either take the shuttle bus to the castle or you can walk.

The walk to the castle is downhill and through a forest, so it’s both fun and super easy to do! With that in mind, we plumped for the walk down and to take the shuttle bus back up.

Walking through the forest and then suddenly coming across a clearing, where the castle is revealed standing proudly on its downhill is something of an incredible experience.

Like, I was already excited before this so the reveal just made it several times more exciting. 😀

Walking up to the castle was everything I’d kinda expected/imagined. It’s so impressive!

So here’s the thing, we had a tour inside the castle and as much as I’d love to take you inside with me, alas, there are no photos or videos allowed inside the castle.

You are, however, allowed to take photos outside so let me show what the castle looks like everywhere else but inside. 😀

Inside, you get to learn about the family that lived here, how they used the castle and lots more bits and pieces you perhaps wouldn’t have otherwise so it is worth going inside the castle to get a full picture of what the castle’s like.

Done with our tour, we spent the rest of the afternoon gallivanting around the castle’s nooks and crannies, soaking up as much detail as possible.

We stayed till just as the castle was getting ready to close and the shuttle bus was drawing close to an end for the day and with that hopped on it and made our way uphill to the car.

Except, of course, as we were headed up on the bus, about halfway through, I noticed an amazing view of the castle – perhaps even the most popular view of the lot and immediately knew I had to head back down to check this out.

Thankfully, it’s not too far from where the bus drops you off but it did mean having to walk back uphill for a small bit after having just been driven past that uphill trek.

Still though – worth it! 😀

The Moselle Valley of Germany is just so full of so many beautiful and this easily one sits right at the top of that! 😀