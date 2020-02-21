The Incredible Moselle Loop And Beautiful Town Of Bernkastel Kues In Germany – Hand Luggage Only

Yaya



The next part of our road trip was gonna be all about the Moselle Valley of Germany and given how beautiful the Rhine Valley was, this was one part of the trip I was really looking forward to.

Leaving Assmannshausen, we made our way over to The Moselle Loop Viewpoint.

Almost forgot – to set some context, the Moselle Loop is a hairpin turn in the Moselle river and is actually quite a picturesque part of this valley

There’s a car park near the viewpoint where you can drop your car off at and just enjoy the short but scenic stroll over to the viewpoint.

But here’s the thing with the viewpoint – because you’re right on the edge of a high, steep hill. You can actually see the Moselle Loop but it’s such a restricted view which you can’t really see properly into the valley.

Naturally, you’d think – “Walk forward! That way you can see it better…” but no. You walk any more forward and you’ll find yourself rolling own the grass into the valley below. (It’s actually quite steep beyond the edge).

Having seen stunning, unrestricted views of the Moselle Loop, I figured we’d best give the viewpoint a miss (shame though, there’s an organic wine place at the viewpoint– Weingut Laurentiushof which I was looking forward to trying out) and head down into the vineyards below for a better look.

You actually have to drive away like you’re leaving for a good 10 minutes or so before you find a road that takes you to the vineyards.

That road is kinda scary (in that it’s only built for one car at a time) but within a few short minutes, you find yourself with that unrestricted view of the Moselle Loop, Moselle valley and even the village below.

By the way, you don’t have to drive here if you’re unsure about the roads. Just park the car and walk over here. With the sun shining, it’s actually a pleasant stroll through the woods and pretty easy to do!

After taking our time to soak up all of that view, we eventually decided it was time for lunch and headed over to Bernkastel Kues, another of those absolutely gorgeous German towns dotted around the Moselle Valley.

I was starving by the time we got to Bernkastel Kues (we both were) and the first thing we did was grab lunch at the first place we found (not the best idea – the lunch was average at best but it was one of the only places still open and by that point, my hunger was like a beast that anything would have tasted good).

Still though – fed, we headed off to go check out Bernkastel Kues properly.

Bernkastel Kues is such a gorgeous town and feels like something out of a German fairytale. It’s just so incredible!

The colourful timbered houses were just such a visual delight we just lost hours poking around the beautiful town (random fact – Bernkastel Kues is a state recognised health resort – not entirely sure what that means but it sounds good. 😀 ).

Anyway, let me show you around…

See what I mean? It’s just so pretty here!

Anyhoo, eventually, it was time to leave Bernkastel Kues but definitely not without grabbing dinner first.

We planned better this time around for dinner and selected one of the best restaurants in town – Leckerbissen Restaurant Graacher Tor.

Still surprisingly not ravenous after lunch a few hours ago, we plumped for just mains – with a steak for myself and dumplings (stuffed with goats cheese) for Lloyd.

And with that, it was time to leave beautiful Bernkastel Kues and go find our next home for the trip – and one appropriate for the wine-growing Moselle valley area – Weingut Gehlen Cornelius, a vineyard with a hotel in it.

Arriving at the hotel, with no more driving to be done, we made it a point to sample some of the wines grown right in this very vineyard, which went down quite the treat with those gorgeous views of said-vineyard.

You could hear nothing for miles but the light wind rustling through the leaves, the birds and the occasional bee whizzing past too busy to care about anything you were up to. 😀

It was absolutely amazing and just the perfect way to finish up a beautiful day!