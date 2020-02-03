Scotland is one of the most naturally beautiful and historic countries in the world and you will never find enough things to do when visiting. But it’s worth trying! Here is a list of some of the areas you must visit in Scotland.

Must See Areas in Scotland

Loch Ness

Possibly the most obvious location on this list but it will always live up to its name as a mysterious yet stunning place! Head over to loch ness and experience its beauty in full and whilst you’re there try spot the loch ness monster for yourself.

The Isle of Skye

If you’re the adventurous type, you’ll love this. Known for it’s extreme wild and rugged landscapes, the isle of Skye hosts some of the most amazing hiking trails you can find. Trail up the iconic old man of Storr and experience some breath-taking scenery or take the car down to the Fairy Pools at Glen Brittle for a swim you’ll never forget.

Edinburgh

The capital of Scotland has an incredible history and is eager to share with visitors. There is a whole selection of things to do in Edinburgh from the Royal Mile, Princess Street Gardens and of course Edinburgh Castle. Not only that but there is a huge array of amazing, shops, restaurants, bars and hotels scattered all around the city.

Glasgow

Glasgow is a vibrant and amazing city to visit for anyone, with it being the largest city in Scotland and one of the top five in the UK. Similarly, to its neighbouring city Edinburgh, Glasgow is populated with ancient and long-living history that you can immerse yourself within. Glasgow also has incredible night life and if you get chance to stay the night in accommodation then it is worth trying.

The Isle of Tiree

Tiree is a very small Scottish island that hosts scenery well worth experiencing. It is well and truly a hidden gem and if you time right you can attend the Tiree Music Festival to experience a taste of music on the beautiful island. If the sun is out, you can give a go at some paddle boarding or kite flying at one of the golden beaches located around the island.

Stirling

Stirling is most famous for having one of the countries largest and most famous castles. It is well worth spending an afternoon at, discovering more about the history and spotting a view over at William Wallace Tower.

St Andrews

St Andrews is a fantastic place to visit in Scotland and similarly to all the other fantastic cities in Scotland, there is endless points of interest to visit. Take a walk through the historic buildings that make up the town and visit the University of St Andrews. And of course, a trip to St Andrews couldn’t be complete without a visit to the all famous golf course that host to many massive golf competitions.

Ben Nevis

The tallest mountain in the United Kingdom, Ben Nevis is another amazing place for those adventure seekers. Taking a hike up Ben Nevis is an unforgettable experience although you should always plan it carefully and safely.