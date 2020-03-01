14 Best Places In Slovakia To Visit – Hand Luggage Only

Yaya



Situated south of Poland, Slovakia is a relatively small European country that packs a punch when it comes to beautiful places to see. It’s the perfect example of a small country that has a lot of incredible things to do and a heap of the best places in Slovakia that are dotted all across the country.

You see, Slovakia sits right in the heart of Eastern Europe, which makes it a totally easy place to visit if you’re already in cities like; Budapest or Vienna. Plus, it’s definitely true if you’re wanting to make a dash for a weekend trip to Bratislava (the capital), too; especially as it’s only a train ride away.

That being said, Slovakia is so much more than its quaint capital city.

There are hundreds of the best places in Slovakia to visit, which in all honesty makes it hard to pinpoint just a few key spots. From the iconic Tatra Mountains, grand castles to the little villages packed with tradition, it’s a country steeped in culture.

This is exactly why I wanted to share some of the best things to do in Slovakia when you visit. After all, you want to make the most of your time and not waste a single minute of your holiday.

Take a look, below, at the best things to do in Slovakia. Have the best trip!

1.) Bratislava

The historical capital, Bratislava, is home to some of the best places in Slovakia that’s perfect to explore on a weekend trip to the city.

Once here, make sure to wander through the old town and explore the areas of Micheal’s Gate and the Old Town Hall, too.

Afterwards, take a trip to the stunning Bratislava Castle and peer down over the city from above. It’s the kind of spot you can spend a good few hours, so plan your time wisely.

Oh, and don’t forget to visit the Blue Church and the Presidential Palace, too. After all, the city is easily walkable.

If it’s some history you’re after, take a little trip from the historic centre to explore Devin Castle. The area has been inhabited all the way back since the Neolithic Age, making it a pretty special spot to see.

Finally, for some tasty grub, hop on over to Albrecht, their tasting menu is incredible (especially if you get the scallops).

2.) High Tatras National Park

So, the National Park of the High Tatras (Vysoke Tatry) is a totally stunning mountain region in the north of Slovakia that’s incredible to visit. Plus, it’s one region you can’t really miss when exploring the country as diverse as Slovakia.

This epic alpine range and glistening alpine lakes are easily one of the best places in Slovakia if you’re a nature lover for sure. Split into the Western Tatras, High Tatras and the Belianske Tatras, there’s a heap of differing geological landscapes and vistas to see once you’re here.

Truthfully, It’s the kind of place that you’ll need a great deal of time to fully explore, but you can still get a taste of this totally stunning region.

Once here, you’ll find lots of trails to follow. Though, as with any hike, always follow the main routes and listen to local experts; after all, no one likes a reckless hiker.

That being said, If you don’t fancy a long hike, take a cable car to the top of Lomnicky Stit Mountain. The views are incredible. Also, don’t forget to explore Pleso Lake, too or take a dip in one of the thermal pools at; Aquapark Tatralandia or Besenova.

3.) Poprad

Propad is technically part of the High Tatras Mountain area and is often seen as the ‘gateway’ to this stunning area. Honestly, it’s really easy to visit and to easy to miss if you’re looking for a little civilisation after some time in the mountains.

Once here, make sure to pop into the 13th century Gothic Church, Renaissance bell tower and the Museum of Tatras which are all within a walkable distance.

Afterwards, head to Pivny Dom Dobre Casy for a tasty European BBQ that’ll leave you stuffed!

4.) Kosice

Kosice is the second biggest city in Slovakia and located close to the Hungarian border. This all makes it easy to visit if you’re exploring both countries and looking for a little stopping point along the way.

That being said, as it’s in the east, it’s also a great spot to explore before heading into Ukraine, too.

Once here, make sure to check out the totally beautiful Kosice Palace and historic Spis Castle. Honestly, it’s the kind of place that history-buffs will love!

Oh yeah… and what is a visit to Kosice without spotting the Singing Fountain! It’s totally gorgeous in the evening, though they do take the water out during certain wintery periods.

5.) Bojnice

If you think you’ve heard of the small town of Bojnice, then there’s a good chance you have. After all, it’s home to a medieval Bojnice castle that was built way back in the 12th century and is pretty famous across Slovakia.

It’s a real fairytale castle and one of the most important monuments of Slovakia that you’ve gotta see whilst in the area.

Honestly, it’s one of the best places in Slovakia to visit, especially if you love castles. Though, do make sure to wear some comfy shoes; there are a lot of stairs to climb once inside.

6.) Levoca

The medieval town of Levoca has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2009 and is totally stunning to visit when in Slovakia.

Today, it remains a beautiful village with an impressive town square and grand medieval walls that are so easy to wander around, especially on a day trip.

Now, the town is also famous for having the highest wooden altar, located in St. James’ church.

Though, if that’s not your thing, pop on over to see the historic town hall or Master Paul’s House that’s across the street from the Cage of Shame.

7.) Kezmarok

Kezmarok is another town frequently used as a gateway to the High Tatras Mountains, but it’s much more than that.

In both summer and winter, this little village becomes quite lively thanks to its gorgeous buildings to explore. Once you’re here, check out the historic Kezmarok Castle, find the Evangelical Church and visit Strážky (for the art) that’s just outside of Kezmarok centre.

For some grub, head across to Bistro Dobry Den (in the centre of town) for a massive dish of Bryndzové halušky. These are potatoes dumplings, sheep’s cheese and lots of pork, too. Honestly, you won’t be able to move after a plate full of these.

8.) Banská Štiavnica

Perched in the central region of the country, Banská Štiavnica is one of the best places in Slovakia to visit for its unique position. You see, the small town is actually right in the middle of a caldera from an ancient volcano that collapsed a long time ago.

Once here, make sure to wander around Trinty Square and explore some of the Celtic histories of this whole area.

In fact, it’s said that they set up the camp here nearly 2,000 years ago!

If you’ve got time, take a wander around the castle and the old mining museum too. It’s actually much more interesting than it sounds.

Oh, also, don’t forget about Orava Castle that’s around 80-minutes from here. It’s well worth a detour!

9.) Senica

Nestled within the region of Trnava, Senica is a gorgeous little town that’s got a fair few things to do.

For instance, once here, check out the Záhorská galéria Jána Mudrocha art museum that’s perfect on a cold day. Oh, and make sure to see Branc Castle, too. Yeah, it’s about a 20-minute drive from the town centre but totally worth it.

10.) Topolcany

Situated around 110-minute drive from Bratislava, Topolcany is a relatively large town that’s a perfect stopping point on your drive around Slovakia.

After arriving, make sure to check out the church of the Virgin Mary and take a stroll around Tovarniky Chateau and the park. It’s a great little stop for a few hours and really easy to visit if you’re heading further east to explore more of the best places in Slovakia.

11.) Bodruza

Perched right on the border with Poland, Bodruza is one of the best places in Slovakia to explore if you love small little towns.

You see, there’s evidence of the town being established way back since the 17th-Century, which makes for some pretty historical spots to explore.

Now, for me, one of the biggest draws of Bodruza has to be the wooden church that sits proudly within the town itself. It’s totally stunning and the Baroque architecture is just beautiful. Though, again, if you’re not into visiting churches or historical sites, you might wanna miss this town!

12.) Trnava

Around 50-minutes from central Bratislava, Trnava is another one of Slovakia’s cities that’s really easy to visit whilst travelling around the country.

Still, to this day, Trnava is the oldest free royal borough in all of Slovakia and a spot that is well worth visiting. Once here, make sure to explore the Trnava town walls that date back well over 500 years! Also, don’t forget to wander around the main square and town tower. If you’re not too scared of heights, head up to the viewing platforms on top of the tower which overlooks the city itself.

After climbing all those stairs, chow-down at Forhaus which is a meat lover dream spot! Honestly, their ribs are so tasty and juicy. For a nightcap (or a coffee), head into Pastis that is a cool little bar where you can easily spend a good few hours.

13.) Bardejov

Around 50-minutes from Bodruza, Bardejov is probably one of my favourite towns in Slovakia. You see, it’s a UNESCO World Heritage site that’s pretty famous in Slovakia but not usually visited by lots of international visitors.

Once here, you’ll honestly be forgiven into thinking you’ve arrived in Germany with all the Germanic influences in the town. You see, many hundreds of years ago, German people were invited to live in the town (by the king) and this led to an almost ‘little Germany’ within Slovakia.

Afterwards, take a trip to Bardejovske Kupele, a spa town that’s about 10-minutes away. Here, you can chill out in the spa park and even see a miniature village, too.

14.) Spania Dolina

Relatively close to the city of Banská Bystrica, Spania Dolina is easily one of the best places in Slovakia to visit if you love totally quaint towns.

After exploring the little streets, take a walk to visit the Conversion of the Lord Church that overlooks the town. Yeah, you’ll have to climb a few steps (about 160) but it’s totally worth it. Plus, if you’re visiting in the winter, you’ll find a heap of cross-country skiing trails that trail all across the hills.

It really is a beautiful area.

