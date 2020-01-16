13 Best Things To Do In Fuerteventura – Hand Luggage Only

Lloyd



Being one of the larger of the Canary Islands, Fuerteventura is a pretty varied and special island to explore. It’s one of those islands that has a little bit of everything and such a diverse landscape that’s amazing for a holiday trip. This is exactly why I wanted to share some of my favourite and best things to do in Fuerteventura after our trip.

Now, just like the other islands of Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Lanzarote; Fuerteventura is a total gem but sometimes overlooked as not being ‘off the grid’ enough for certain travellers. Though, in my opinion, is totally irrelevant as there really are so many stunning and best things to do in Fuerteventura.

You see, I don’t think it’s fair to judge a destination just because there are good transport connections (to the rest of Europe) and is pretty popular for sun-seekers. Fuerteventura is beautiful and has a natural beauty that’s well worth exploring whilst in the Canary Islands.

With that in mind, I wanted to share some of my favourite and best things to do in Fuerteventura on your next trip. It really is a gorgeous island. Have fun!

1.) Barranco De Los Enamorados

Okay, so if you want to spend a little time away from the shore and off on your own, then visiting Barranco De Los Enamorados is the place to be. Not the most well-known (or visited) place, it’s easily one of the best things to do in Fuerteventura if you love some hidden gems.

Now, it can be pretty difficult to find on your own, especially as it’s not the most obvious place to visit. This is where it makes the most sense to go with a local or guide organised from your accommodation. That being said, Patricia (an Airbnb Guide) does have individual tours that she runs if you fancy booking before you arrive.

You will need a car to get here, so make sure all this is organised before booking a tour. Plus, always wear some good shoes; the walk/trek is relatively easy but it’s still not flip flop conditions by any means.

2.) Playa del Matorral

Perched on the shoreline by Morro del Jable, Playa del Matorral has a stunning beach and nature reserve that’s well worth a visit if you’re wanting a day in the surf.

Now, one good thing (if you’re like me and get fidgety when laying on the beach) is that there’s a heap of trails that head through the nature reserve and to the lighthouse, too.

One thing to remember, as, with a few beaches in Fuerteventura, clothing is optional. This is especially true if you head to the left of the beach; cheeky!

Don’t worry, though, there’s no need to strip off if you don’t want and there’s a heap of rentable parasols and places to grab cocktails on the beach to just chill and enjoy some well-deserved chillout time.

After a day on the beach, make sure to pop over to the town area of Morro Jable for a little bite to eat. If you’re hankering for some grub, pop into La Bodega de Jandia for some traditional tapas and tasty Iberican ham. Though, make sure to book ahead if you’re visiting at peak times.

3.) Corralejo Natural Park

Now, it’s said that the best sand dunes in all of the Canary Islands are based in Fuerteventura’s Corralejo Natural Park. Now, that’s a pretty grand statement, but after spending some time in the park itself I can totally see why.

Stretching the north-east coast of the island, it’s exploring the dunes is easily one of the best things to do in Fuerteventura if you want to see a totally different landscape.

Plus, it’s really easy to visit if you’re staying around Corralejo town itself.

Just make sure to pack plenty of SPF protection and some water… that thirst is real once you’re on the dunes!

4.) Playa de Cofete

Now, it’s often considered that Playa de Cofete is one of the best beaches in all of the Canaries and a spot that you really can’t miss when visiting Fuerteventura.

With unspoilt and a totally dramatic coastline, it’s easily one of the most beautiful spots to see on the island. Though the sea can be pretty fierce here, it’s still well worth the trek, especially on a day exploring.

Though be warned, the roads aren’t the best to get here and heading in a hire car can be tricky. It’s not out of the question, but it’s something that isn’t the most advisable. If you can, hop on one of the 4X4 tours that head from Morro Jable.

5.) Calderon Hondo

You can easily head to Calderon Hondo on your own but if you prefer, you can also hire a guide from most towns. If you do decide to go it alone, head there are two key paths to take. At the fork in the road, you’ll be able to see an easier route that’s pretty well established. Though you can also take the trackway, which is quite a bit harder.

Personally, I’d recommend the tourist route with it taking around 2-hours when walking leisurely. The crater is totally beautiful to see and well worth it if you want to see a totally different side of Fuerteventura.

6.) Las Playitas

Although a relatively small little place, Las Playitas is a great little pit stop when you’re heading down the eastern coast. Now, it’s not the kind of spot you’ll spend half a day in, but it’s a great place to stretch your legs on the seafront and grab a bite to eat at Restaurante Las Playas for their seafood.

Like I said, a small and gorgeous little pit stop, but not necessarily somewhere you’d head out of your way for.

7.) Mirador Sicasumbre

Probably one of the best things to do in Fuerteventura if you’re travelling on the inland road (FV-605), it’s a totally gorgeous viewpoint that’s well worth a stop when heading across the island.

From the Sicasumbre Viewpoint, you can see all across the island, especially on a clear day! That being said, one of the best times to come here is in the dark to see the skies and planets without any light pollution. After all, it’s one of the best places in this region to see them so clearly. Honestly, it’s so impressive and I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many stars!

8.) Betancuria

Betancuria is probably one of the prettiest little towns in all of Fuerteventura and a great spot to visit whilst exploring the western fringes of the island. Now, it might only be home to less than a thousand people but it’s got a lovely charm and character that makes it a great little stop.

Once here, take a little stroll through the cobbled streets, see the main square and pop inside the church, too. It’s great for a couple of hours and a perfect little stop for lunch with the cafes and little restaurants.

Also, don’t forget to try some Majorero cheese from one of the cheese houses when you’re here. Made from Canary Island goats, it’s totally tasty and makes Betancuria as one of the cheesiest spots in Fuerteventura! 😉

We stopped off at Finca Pepe that’s just a few minutes from the cobbled streets of Betancuria and it was delicious! They make the cheese (typically in the morning) and you can sometimes see this process, too.

Read more: Exploring Betancuria

9.) Fuerteventura Windmills

If you’re heading across Fuerteventura, chances are you’ll bump into at least one windmill on the way. With the most iconic being that in La Olivia, Antigua and Tefia.

Now, La Olivia windmill is pretty easy to find but you can also head inside the Antiqua Windmill to see the inner workings of a centuries-old property.

10.) Morro Velosa Statues

Just a few kilometres from Mirador Las Peñitas is the Morro Velosa Statues overlook Fuerteventura and are the ancient kings of the island itself. Created by Emiliano Hernandez, they’re totally gorgeous to see on your drive through this area or for a little stargazing in the evening (which we did).

Read more: Stargazing at the Morro Velosa Statues

11.) Lobos Island

Nestled just off the coast of Fuerteventura, Lobos Island is a totally stunning place to visit for a half (or full) day trip. Mainly uninhabited, the island has a few little houses and a totally rustic charm that is beautiful to see. Plus, you can actually hop on a catamaran to make the trip and partner it up with some snorkelling and sea time, too.

This is exactly what we did and totally loved it.

It was so nice and chilled and the sea was gorgeous, too. Honestly, it’s one of the best things to do in Fuerteventura if you want to venture beyond the island itself.

Read more: Exploring Lobos Island

12.) Playa del Castillo

Just shy of El Cotillo, Playa del Castillo is a stunning and pretty dramatic beach to explore when on the west coast of Fuerteventura. Now, the beach is totally gorgeous and a great place for surfing, though, it can be a little rough for swimming so always take care.

For me, the biggest thing I loved about Playa del Castillo is the totally stunning sunset you get from the cliffs, right here.

13.) Explore the other Canary Islands

As I’ve probably mentioned many times before; there is quite a bit of variety between the Canary Islands. This makes the archipelago a great place for island hopping, especially as they’re connected by boats and air travel.

Take a look at some of the other stunning islands like; Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria that are great to explore.

24 Things To See And Do In The Canary Islands