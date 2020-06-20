12 Best Things To Do In Las Vegas – Hand Luggage Only

Lloyd



Okay, so Las Vegas isn’t everyone’s cup of tea! It’s the kind of city that people either love or hate; there seems to be no in between. That being said, there is a heap of the best things to do in Las Vegas that are dotted all across the city.

Honestly, Las Vegas is the kind of city that just sucks up your time; and not always in a bad way! There are so many distractions, places, events and foodie spots that kinda make the city a mind-boggling effort to explore. Well, this was the case for me at least!

After visiting Las Vegas a fair number of times, I wanted to share some of my favourite and best things to do in Las Vegas on a trip.

Now, first things first, don’t think of Las Vegas like any other cities in the United States. It’s completely different and isn’t even set up like a traditional city in itself (at least, not for visitors).

It’s a city that thrives on people, spending money (let’s be honest) and fun! This is why Las Vegas has been given the name, Sin City. Though, just like any city, you can make of your time to have the best experiences and really have fun exploring and chilling.

With that in mind, take a look at some of the best things to do in Las Vegas. Have the best trip!

1.) Go on a gondola ride

So, after arriving in Las Vegas, you’ll soon realise that the city is dominated by colossal hotels on the strip.

The strip, in itself, is where many of the huge hotels are located and is probably one of the areas you’ll get quite familiar with whilst exploring Las Vegas.

Now, as I said, the hotels are colossal and experience in their own right. For instance, in the Venetian Hotel, you can actually take a gondola ride all around the complex and casino.

It’s got life-size scale models of landmarks in Venice where you can live your best Italian life.

Now, some of the hotels might seem a little tacky to some, but if you lean into the vibe and really see each place as a place of fun, you’ll love it!

2.) Scale the Stratosphere

One of the older, but no less significant hotels in Las Vegas is the Stratosphere. I still remember the first time I visited Las Vegas and headed to the top of the Stratosphere Tower.

Upon getting to the top, you’ll get to see all across Las Vegas and the wider region of Nevada, too. Also, if you’re a total thrill-seeker, hop on some of the rides at the very top of the tower. I went on the rollercoaster and the freefall ride and I don’t I screamed so loud in my life! My parents could hear me three floors down!

That all being said, it’s one of the best things to do in Las Vegas, especially if you fancy some time away from the slots.

3.) See a show

One of the great things about having so many people in Las Vegas (and lots of winnings) is that there’s a heap of shows, concerts and music events that are world-renowned and easy to visit.

From past residencies from the likes of Elton John, Cher, Celine Dion and Lady Gaga to Cirque de Soleil. They’re amazing. We headed to watch the Cirque de Soleil whilst staying at the Bellagio and totally loved it.

It was a great way to start the evening and one of the best things to do in Las Vegas if you want to catch a show.

Not only that, but some shows also don’t need pre-booking; some have availably on the day and you’ll easily find at least one you’ll want to see.

4.) Helicopter over the Grand Canyon

Now, if you fancy leaving Las Vegas for a little tour then a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon is for you.

Usually a few hundred dollars each, they tend to go up in price depending on what package and if you want to land is included. Whatever you choose, it’s a great little way to get a taste of one of the most famous canyons in all the world.

Tours, including transfers and briefings, usually last a few hours and it’s well worth it if you fancy something different. Just make sure to ask for any deals etc, there’s always some sort of offer on; especially from you hotel concierge who’ll usually be on commission to get you to book.

5.) Visit the casinos

Casinos are what made Las Vegas famous and visiting them it’s easily one of the best things to do in Vegas and something that made the city famous. Now, with all casinos in Las Vegas, they’re huge, expansive and designed to make you spend. Keep this in mind and you’ll do well.

Every time we visit, we give ourselves a budget on what we’re prepared to lose. I personally always frame it this way so I don’t think about the potential spend to win. It keeps me a little more sensible in approaching the slots and tables.

On our last trip, I was up a whopping $8! Ha!

Also, a good thing to remember that you don’t ever need to buy a drink in a casino. You’ll regularly see hosts wandering the floor who will gladly fix you your drink of choice. Just remember to leave a tip each time and you’ll be guaranteed a returning host to grab your next round for free.

Oh yeah, and remember that casinos rarely have windows or clocks to remind you when to leave. Keep an eye on the time and even set an alarm if you don’t want to spend all day exploring the slots. That all being said, it’s one of the best things to do in Las Vegas.

6.) See the Bellagio Fountains

During our road trip, we decided to stay at the Bellagio and loved the hotel. t’s a stunner of a spot and easily located in the centre of the Las Vegas Strip.

After checking in (and seeing Dale Chihuly’s Fiori di Como in the lobby) take a wander outside to see the impressive fountains. They’re huge and some of the biggest in all of North America.

7.) See the Las Vegas Sign

Okay, so this is old school but still one of the best things to do in Las Vegas. Go see the Las Vegas sign!

Perched beyond the Luxor hotel, it’s one of the older signs in Las Vegas and draws quite a crowd. Now, it’s likely you’ll only spend 10-minutes here but it’s well worth seeing it if you’re interested in the older side of Las Vegas.

8.) Drive to Death Valley

If you fancy taking a little time out of Las Vegas, take a tour of Death Valley and visit one of the hottest places in the whole world. It’s totally stunning and so surreal to see.

Now, just remember to prep in advance and pack lots of water and supplies. Temperatures can be scorching here and it’s very dangerous if your car breaks down.

9.) Explore the strip

Okay, so like I mentioned, walking the Las Vegas strip is one of the best things to do in Las Vegas during your trip. It’s huge and quite long, too. In fact, it’s likely you won’t walk it all and you’ll find monorails and taxis at each hotel if you don’t fancy it.

This all being said, it’s a great way to see Las Vegas and find some surprises along the way. You’ll come across every kind of shop, show and street performer you can ever imagine.

10.) Visit the Neon Museum

Created back in the 1990s, at the height of casinos being demolished and mega casinos being built, the Neon Museum set up a not-for-profit organisation to preserve old Las Vegas.

Today, you can wander around the Neon Museum and explore times gone by in the glittering city. It’s easily one of the best things to do in Las Vegas if you love history.

11.) Freemont Street

So, Freemont Street, for me at least, feels a little ‘rough and ready’ if that makes sense? It’s not got the same Disneyfication that the strip has but certainly has a place in the city.

Plus, it’s one of the best things to do in Las Vegas if you want to see an older part of the city itself. After taking a look through the covered walkway, hop on the zipline and zoom through the crowds. It’s totally fun.

We ended up taking a taxi from our hotel and back to the strip. We found it the easiest way to get here.

12.) See the Hoover Dam

So, if you’re driving in from Arizona or fancying a drive out of the city itself, then it’s well worth going to see the Hoover Dam. It’s totally huge and has helped formed Lake Mead that you’ll be able to see.

There are some dinner cruises you can join, too. It’s a lovely way to spend an evening before heading back to Las Vegas itself.

