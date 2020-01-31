Travel

11 Best Things To Do In Atlantic Canada – Hand Luggage Only

24 Hours In St Johns, Newfoundland (3)

From the beautiful spots in Alberta, the vibrant city of Vancouver and the beautiful spots in Ontario; there is so much to see across Canada. That being said, there’s one area of Canada that’s sometimes overlooked in lieu of its more-known spots, and that’s Atlantic Canada. You see, there is so much to do on the east coast of Canada, especially with all the things to do in Atlantic Canada.

24 Hours In St Johns, Newfoundland (3)

This is exactly why I wanted to pop over some of our favourite spots to explore whilst you’re on the east coast of Canada. After all, it’s still a hugely vast area and you’d need months (if not years) to even dream of seeing it all.

With this in mind, I wanted to share some of the spots we explored during our recent trips to Canada.

11 Best Things To Do In Atlantic Canada (3)

Honestly, there are so many things to do in Atlantic Canada that you’ll be spoiled for choice. Take a look, below.

1.) Explore St John’s

24 Hours In St Johns, Newfoundland (3)

For me, exploring St John’s (in Newfoundland and Labrador) is easily one of the best things to do in Atlantic Canada. This is especially true if you’re wanting to experience a different kind of Canadian city that’s a little slower-paced than places like Toronto.

24 Hours In St Johns, Newfoundland (5)
24 Hours In St Johns, Newfoundland (11)

Once here, make sure to visit; Signal Hill, Cape Spear and spot the Jellybean Row Houses. These are effectively colourful houses which line the street in St. John’s and a pretty lovely to see.

The Colourful Houses Of St John's, Newfoundland (8)

Afterwards, head over to Quidi Vidi and make sure to also stop off at the Mallard Cottage for a tasty lunch. Just make sure to book in advance, this spot fills up fast.

Searching For Puffins In Newfoundland, Canada (39)
Searching For Puffins In Newfoundland, Canada (37)

The Colourful Houses Of St John's, Newfoundland (1)

Finally, if you fancy working off pudding, pop onto the East Coast Trail which is stunning; especially around Witless Bay.

Read more: Exploring St John’s

2.) See humpbacks

11 Best Things To Do In Atlantic Canada (15)

If you’re wanting to witness some of the wildlife off the east coast of Canada, then get yourself over to Gatherall’s Puffin & Whale Watch which departs on most days and is perched at Bay Bulls around an hour from St. John’s.

Searching For Puffins In Newfoundland, Canada (22)

Searching For Puffins In Newfoundland, Canada (2)
Searching For Puffins In Newfoundland, Canada (9)

If you’re fortunate, you might get to see some of the half-a-million puffins and humpbacks that call this area home. In fact, it’s often said to be one of the best whale watching areas in all of North America.

Searching For Puffins In Newfoundland, Canada (30)
Searching For Puffins In Newfoundland, Canada (29)

Keep your eyes peeled, take your camera and even get ‘screeched’ whilst onboard the boat! It’s a Newfoundlander tradition!

Read more: Our puffin and humpback tour

3.) Hopewell Rocks

This Is The Biggest Tidal Change In The Entire World! (21)

Nestled on the coast of New Brunswick (around Lower Cape), wandering around Hopewell Rocks is easily one of the best things to do in Atlantic Canada for something totally unique.

This Is The Biggest Tidal Change In The Entire World! (18)

You see, the rocks are formed through tidal erosion from the Bay of Fundy. This all creates some pretty dramatic coastal formations that are pretty epic to see.

This Is The Biggest Tidal Change In The Entire World! (19)
This Is The Biggest Tidal Change In The Entire World! (8)

Just make sure to visit at low tide so you can hop onto the beach area itself. The whole east coast of Canada has a stunning coastline, with Hopewell Rocks being an iconic part of it.

Read more: Exploring Hopewell Rocks

4.) Kayak the Bay of Fundy

This Is The Biggest Tidal Change In The Entire World! (5)
This Is The Biggest Tidal Change In The Entire World! (3)

Just down the road from Hopewell Rocks is a few beaches where you can actually kayak your way through the Bay of Fundy and see the coastline from a totally different aspect.

We spent a few hours doing this, here, and totally loved it. Though, my arms were like jelly as soon as we left! You need some power behind you to get over some of those currents.

This Is The Biggest Tidal Change In The Entire World! (23)

As always, if this is something you plan on doing, only go out with trained professionals and experts in the area.

5.) Explore Lunenburg

From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (64)

For me, finding Lunenburg was one of the best things to do in Atlantic Canada; and not just because of the foodie spots!

From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (72)

You see, the town is totally picturesque and almost looks like you’ve stepped back to the 1950s with all its colourful and historic houses the line the streets.

From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (62)
From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (70)

Once here, make sure to stop off for lunch at The Fish Shack and wander the little streets that are filled with independent shops and cafes. We both loved it so much!

Read more: Exploring Lunenburg and Peggy’s Cove

6.) Peggy’s Cove

From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (31)

Probably the most famous little place across the east coast of Canada, Peggy’s Cove is well worth a visit.

From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (34)
From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (24)

Perched south of Halifax, it’s a stunning little place to visit for a few hours and a great little stopping point for lunch. Once here, check out the iconic Peggy’s Point Lighthouse, head to The Buoy Shop for a few gifts and stop off at Dee Dee’s Ice Cream for a tasty treat.

From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (28)

It’s easily one of the best things to do in Atlantic Canada and a proper little Canadian gem!

Read more: Exploring Lunenburg and Peggy’s Cove

7.) Halls Harbour and the Grand Pré

The Lobster Capital Of The World (37)

On the Bay of Fundy side of Nova Scotia, is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites that is well worth visiting on your way to Halls Harbour for lobster.

The Lobster Capital Of The World (26)
The Lobster Capital Of The World (38)

You see, the Grand Pré was founded back in the 17th Century by the French colonists but was later an integral site to help Arcadians (descendants of the French) to resettle in French-controlled areas.

The Lobster Capital Of The World (42)

Nowadays, it’s a historic site that’s well worth visiting on the east coast of Canada and a great little stopping point before gorging at Halls Harbour Lobster Pound. Honestly, you’ll leave stuffed!

The Lobster Capital Of The World (40)
The Lobster Capital Of The World (44)

Read more: Visiting Halls Harbour and the Grand Pré

8.) Halifax

From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (5)
From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (8)

Being the capital of Nova Scotia, Halifax is probably where you’ll fly into if you’re flying internationally.

From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (2)
From Halifax To Peggy’s Cove And Lunenberg... In Nova Scotia, Canada (7)

Once here, make sure to explore the boardwalk area (where you can grab some Poutine), visit the Halifax Citadel and visit the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia that’s based in the city, too.

11 Best Things To Do In Atlantic Canada (10)

Afterwards, pop into the Five Fishermen for a tasty bite to eat. Honestly, they have some of the best grub in the city and we loved it so much and their lobster is so good!

Read more: What to see and do in Halifax

9.) Moncton

11 Best Things To Do In Atlantic Canada (14)

Perched in the south-eastern area of New Brunswick, Moncton might not be as well-known as places like Peggy’s Cove but it’s certainly a great little city to visit if you’re already in the area.

This Is The Biggest Tidal Change In The Entire World! (56)
This Is The Biggest Tidal Change In The Entire World! (27)

Once here, make sure to spot some of the artwork that’s spread across the city, hop on over to the Magnetic Hill Winery and Catch 22 for some tasty seafood.

This Is The Biggest Tidal Change In The Entire World! (29)
This Is The Biggest Tidal Change In The Entire World! (26)

It’s a perfect stopping point for a half-day trip whilst heading through New Brunswick.

10.) La Dune de Bouctouche

11 Best Things To Do In Atlantic Canada (5)

Just up the coast from Moncton is the La Dune de Bouctouche which is a stunning beach area that’s gorgeous on a sunny day.

The dunes themselves are some of the largest in the east coast of Canada, stretching around 12km. The whole area around the Bay of Bouctouche is just beautiful.

11.) Charlottetown

11 Best Things To Do In Atlantic Canada (8)

Being the capital of Prince Edward Island, exploring Charlottetown is one of the best things to do in Atlantic Canada if you want to visit an east coast city.

11 Best Things To Do In Atlantic Canada (7)

After arriving, pop into St. Dunstan’s Basilica that’s totally iconic in the city.

Also, make sure to see Beaconsfield Historic House and pop down to Victoria Row, too.

11 Best Things To Do In Atlantic Canada (4)

Finally, if hunger beckons pop into the Claddagh Oyster House; they have some of the tastiest local seafood from around the area.

Read more: Best places in Nova Scotia to explore

