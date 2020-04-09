10 Very Best Things To Do In Bath, England – Hand Luggage Only

Lloyd



Honestly, Bath is a totally stunning and historic city in England to visit. It’s the kind of place that’s steeped in history, with some dating back almost two-thousand years. You’ll be totally spoilt for choice when looking for the best things to do in Bath, especially as there are so many dotted across the city.

This is why I wanted to share some of the very best things to do in Bath when you head on over. It’s easily the kind of city that’s great for a day trip whilst in England, especially as it’s only around 2-hours on the train from London. That being said, personally think a few days in Bath is a little better; this gives you time to really enjoy the city.

Oh, and, it’s really easy to partner a trip to Bath with a longer trip to the Cotswolds, too. It’s a picture-perfect area of rolling hills and quaint little villages that’s really easy to explore in a car.

This way, you’ll get a little taste of Bath, but also some of the stunning places right on the cities doorstep (well, about 30-minutes away).

With that in mind, take a look at some of the best things to do in Bath on your next trip. It’s a stunner of a city that I really hope you’ll love as much as me!

1.) See Pulteney Bridge

Completed around 250-years-ago, Pulteney Bridge is smack-bang in the centre of Bath so you really can’t miss it.

Similar to the Ponte Vecchio in Florence, Pulteney Bridge has a heap of buildings that house a number of shops along the bridge itself.

It’s pretty unique and strolling the bridge, and the surrounding riverbank is easily one of the best things to do in Bath; especially on a sunny day.

Read more: Best places in the West of England

2.) Explore the Roman Baths

Probably the most famous Roman baths in England, the Roman Baths is the exact reason why Bath (as a city) was established. You see, almost 2,000 years ago, the Romans realised that the could harness the spa and geothermally heated waters that came up from underground.

For hundreds of years, the Romans used these baths for public bathing, with it hosting the; Sacred Spring, a Roman Temple and the Roman Bath itself.

Nowadays, you can pop inside and still see the geothermally heated bath, whilst exploring more about the sacred spring and the temple that the Roman’s built here.

Nowadays, you can’t take a dip here, but fear not, there are other places in Bath to go for this. It really is a special place to visit and easily one of the best things to do in Bath if you love history.

Read more: Best places in the East of England

3.) Take a dip at the Thermae Spa

If you’ve been hankering to go for a dip in one of the geothermal pools in Bath, then head down to the Thermae Spa. Here, they pump geothermally heated water to the spa and outdoor roof pool for you to enjoy.

It’s totally lovely and the spa is gorgeous. Honestly, it’s one of the best things to do in Bath if you just want to chill out.

Just make sure to book your trip in advance, peak times fill up fast!

Read more: Spending 24 Hours in Bath

4.) Visit Bath Abbey

Bath Abbey is right next door to the Roman Baths and it’s actually impossible to miss. Founded in the 7th Century, Bath Abbey is one of the highest buildings in Bath and well worth a visit once you’re in the city centre.

Built with Bath Stone, you’ll notice the Abbey matches the rest of the city. This is because Bath stone has a distinct colour and each building has traditionally been built with this and is now protected, too.

Once inside, make sure to look up at the incredible vaults and the stained-glass windows, too.

It’s totally stunning to see and easily one of the best things to do in Bath if you want to experience the city’s living heritage.

5.) Gorge at Sally Lunn’s

Okay, after a little sightseeing, there’ll be no doubt that your tummy will be hankering for a snack! For this, you’ve got to head to Sally Lunn’s whose been making buns in Bath for hundreds of years.

Today, Sally Lunn’s is something of an institution and you really can’t miss. Though, remember, it does get busy at peak times; so plan your trip to avoid these times.

They’re delicious.

6.) Stroll Green Street

Strolling Green Street is probably one of the best things to do in Bath if you want to go shopping.

Yeah, it might be relatively small but the street and the surrounding areas have a heap of independent shops and stalls that call this area home.

Make sure to take a wander or visit the nearby Jane Austen Centre, too.

Also, for a tasty lunch, pop into The Raven pub that’s totally kitsch and serves up some proper British classics.

Read more: 15 best cities in England

7.) See Royal Crescent and the circus

The Royal Crescent is pretty gorgeous to see and really easy to visit if you’re already in the city.

Built around 250-years-ago, the Royal Cresent is said to be one of the best Georgian buildings to see anywhere in the country.

Take a little wander around the crescent and stroll on down (through Brock Street) to the Circus, too.

Built by John Wood, the Elder, it’s actually a copy (of the circular dimensions) of Stonehenge. The reason for this is that John Wood believed that this area of England was one of the most important places in the world for Druids.

To this day, this is why the dimensions follow that of Stonehenge and still stand to this day.

Read more: Best places in the north of England

8.) Ramble through St. John’s Place

Only a few minutes walk from Queen Square, St. John’s Place is one of the winding streets in the centre of Bath that’s gorgeous to visit. In fact, it’s only a 5-minute walk from Sally Lunn’s (via the Roman Baths) to get to St. John’s Place, too.

Once here, take a ramble around and stroll through the surrounding streets, too. Afterwards, head over to Sotto Sotto for some of their homemade and tasty pasta. It’s so good.

9.) Take a boat on the River Avon

Leaning from Pulteney Bridge, companies like; Pulteney Cruisers have a one-hour cruise that traverses the River Avon taking in some of Bath. It’s a great way to see the city if you fancy a little chill time and the weather is nice and sunny.

There’s also Bath Electric Boats, too. It’s easily one of the best things to do in Bath if you want a more private boat tour of Bath and the River Avon.

Read more: Best places in the south of England

10.) Enjoy the Markets of Bath

There are a number of market places and stalls in Bath, with a heap of goodies and treats to buy.

Yes, you’ve got the outdoor stalls near the Roman Baths but you’ve also got the Guildhall Market that’s well worth a visit, too. Take a little gander, find some local goodies and enjoy the city.

Read more: 15 best cities in England to visit

15 Of The Best Cities To Visit In England