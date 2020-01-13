10 Best Things To Do In Lanzarote – Hand Luggage Only

Lloyd



Being one of the biggest islands in the Canary Islands, Lanzarote has definitely become a firm favourite to visit whilst exploring the archipelago. Which, if I’m totally honest, is made even better by all the best things to do in Lanzarote that are dotted all across the island.

Plus, it’s right next to the other gorgeous islands of Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura, too.

Now, being a pretty popular spot, Lanzarote is often seen as a well-trodden path when it comes to destinations to visit. Though, like any place, they are popular for a reason. Plus, it’s really well connected with the rest of Spain and Europe, too. This all makes it a totally easy island to visit and explore.

Now, I’m not for any snobbery around what holidays you enjoy and I sometimes feel like the Canary Islands get a bad rap as being too ‘touristy’ or visited. Honestly, you don’t have to fall off the edge of the world to enjoy some incredible places and I really think there is so much beauty in Lanzarote that it shouldn’t be ignored.

Anyway, rambling again about all my thoughts! What I really wanted to do was share, with you, the best things to do in Lanzarote on your next trip that I hope you’ll love. Have the best time on the island!

1.) Los Ajaches

Perched in the south-west of the island, Los Ajaches is easily up there as one of the best things to do in Lanzarote if you love getting out of the towns.

You see, Los Ajaches, is all about nature, with this protected area of the island being totally unique and gorgeous to explore.

This is especially true with it having some of the oldest volcanic structures on the island, as well as some pretty impressive hiking routes through this volcanic and arid area.

Now, the hiking routes through the area can take a few hours to walk, so make sure to take some comfy shoes and plenty of sunblock, too.

If hiking isn’t your thing, you can easily drive towards the El Chiringuito restaurant where there is some offroad parking. from here, you’ll be able to pop to Playa de Papagayo, Caleta del Conger and Playa de la Cera.

They are some gorgeous beaches that can be much less crowded than some within the resorts.

Read more: The best things to do in the Canary Islands

2.) Timanfaya National Park

Arguably one of the best things to do in Lanzarote, especially if you love dramatic landscapes, Timanfaya National Park is a must-visit spot when on the island.

You see, the whole of the national park is totally made up of volcanic soil, which makes for a very unique landscape to see. Honestly, it feels like another planet.

Now, you can either head up in a hire car or, if you prefer, take a tour bus to the National Park itself. Now, I always prefer heading out in a car as it means you can stay as long (or as short) as you like.

That being said, if you don’t drive, organised tours are pretty decent, too. This is especially true as they have priority in getting into the park itself (and don’t need to queue). Though be warned, if you tend to get a car (or bus) sick, then make sure you prep beforehand… the roads are pretty bendy!

Oh, and make sure to spot the guys that cook on the open boreholes. The heat coming from the ground is so hot that they can actually cook!

3.) Jameos del Agua

Just ‘up the road’ from Cueva de Los Verdes, Jameos del Agua is part of the volcanic cave system that has been turned into a pretty epic venue for shows and performances.

Now, you can visit in the day for around ten Euro each but the real magic of this place is when one of their live performances are held.

Before you head across to Lanzarote, see if there are any of their shows you’d like to see and plan your visit to this corner of Lanzarote on this day. It’s probably one of the most unique music venues you’ll find on Lanzarote.

Read more: The best things to do in the Canary Islands

4.) Arrecife

Being one of the oldest cities, exploring Arrecife is one of the best things to do in Lanzarote if you love a bit of history. You see, the old quarter of Arrecife actually dates way back to the 1600s and is totally gorgeous to explore, especially with the iconic San Ginés and its stunning ceiling.

Afterwards, take a wander to visit San Gabriel Castle and the harbour area of the city, too.

Here, you’ll find a heap of little bars and restaurants that are totally gorgeous to just chill out on the waterfront.

Plus, if you’re hungry, make sure to head towards El Nido who have some delicious seafood.

5.) La Geria

Informally known as the wine valley of Lanzarote, La Geria is an area that has some of the most unique vineyards in Spain. You see, each of the vines has little walls built around them to protect from the arid conditions and intense winds.

To this day, there are well over ten thousand individual vines that call this region home… and it’s pretty impressive to see.

Most of the wine varieties here use the Malvasia grape, which usually gives it a sweeter taste than some of the dryer grapes. Honestly, it’s well worth a visit to experience, whatever your penchant is when it comes to sweet or dry wines.

Now, there are a few key wineries to visit in La Geria but you can’t really go wrong with any of them. For instance, Bodega La Geria, Bodegas Rubicón or El Chupadero (which is a rustic favourite for me).

6.) Cueva de Los Verdes

This ancient lava tube is probably one of the most unique points to see in Lanzarote, especially as you can go within the tube itself.

In fact, locals have been using this cave system for hundreds of years and would often hide within the tubes to get away from invading pirates that would come ashore.

Nowadays, you don’t have to worry about the pirates but you can still pop into the caves, which are amazing to see. Plus, it’s not too far from Jameos del Agua, too.

7.) La Graciosa Island

Perched off the northern coast of Lanzarote, La Graciosa Island is a great little excursion to visit one of the much smaller Canary Islands that make up the archipelago.

Once here, you’ll notice that there are no tarmacked roads and it’s almost like you’ve gone back in time to an unspoilt island. It’s totally picturesque and there are some incredible beaches to visit, too.

Now, there’s a ferry that leaves from the port of Órzola every 30-minutes or so, making it easy to head across if you fancy something a little different. That being said, you can also head out on sea tours that’ll stop off in the many coves of La Graciosa Island, too.

8.) Arrieta

Nestled upon the northern coast of Lanzarote, the quaint coastal spot of Arrieta is an easy stop when driving across the island. Yes, it might be a small little place but it’s a totally gorgeous spot for an hour before heading further south.

Once here, make sure to see Casa Juanita (Blue House) and don’t forget to pop into Restaurante La Nasa and try their homemade paella. Honestly, it’s so tasty.

As I said, Arrieta is so easy to visit whilst you’re in the area and it’s a great pitstop as you head around the island.

Read more: The best things to do in the Canary Islands

9.) Caleta de Famara

Nestled on the north-west coast of Lanzarote, Caleta de Famara is a great place to visit if you love surfing. The whole beach is huge and totally expansive, with some of the best surf conditions on the island, here.

That being said, the beach itself isn’t just for surfers and you can easily head for a chilled day at a relatively peaceful beach to just chill out.

Honestly, heading to Caleta de Famara is easily one of the best things to do in Lanzarote for a lazy day on the island.

Yes, it’s in a more remote area of Lanzarote, but it’s well worth a visit if you want to avoid most of the crowds in the high season. Take a book, loads of sunscreen and lots of nibbles.

10.) El Lago Verde

El Lago Verde (or the Green Lake) is a part of the volcanic makeup of Lanzarote and easy to visit if you’re in the south-west of the island.

Now, you can usually park up pretty close to the lake and head down for a look over this unique part of the island. Honestly, the views are gorgeous and it’s well worth a little stroll around the rugged coastline.

Afterwards, pop over to El Golfo, and visit Casa Rafa for some of the best seafood on the west coast. Just be aware, you might need to wait for a table in high season, so plan ahead of time.

Read more: The best things to do in the Canary Islands

24 Things To See And Do In The Canary Islands