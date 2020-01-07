10 Best Places In Tenerife To Visit – Hand Luggage Only

Lloyd



The Canary Islands are a stunning group of islands to explore, with Tenerife being no exception. Yes, you’ve got some totally sunkissed beaches but the island is so much more than just sunshine. This is exactly why I wanted to share some of the best places in Tenerife to visit when you visit.

Obviously, being one of the larger islands, with so much to see, Tenerife is a pretty popular and sometimes lively place, especially in the bigger resort towns. Now, for some, this is what they don’t like about Tenerife, that is can be pretty popular and busy.

That being said, you can easily hop over to beautiful vistas and little villages and have a completely different charm and history that are just too good to miss. This is exactly what we found out when we headed over!

Even the neighbouring islands like Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura all have their charm and can easily be popped onto a trip whilst in the Canary Islands.

Anyway, with that in mind, take a look at some of the best places in Tenerife to explore on your trip to the Canary Islands. Have the best time!

1.) La Orotava

Perched at the northern part of Tenerife, La Orotava is a pretty lovely town to visit as you’re heading on a road trip across the island.

Once you’re here, make sure to stop off at the church of Our Lady of the Conception, see Jardines Victoria and explore the area around Ayuntamiento Plaza.

Also, for a tasty dinner, stop off at Dabeke, which serve up some of the most delicious food. Honestly, it’s one of the best places in Tenerife that’ll leave you stuffed.

2.) Las Teresitas

Another gem in the north of Tenerife, Las Teresitas is a lovely beach area to visit if you fancy a more relaxing day on the coast. Now, the golden sand beach has actually been man-made (from the Sahara Desert sands), meaning it’s unlikely that you’ll find much of the black sand that makes up volcanic islands.

It’s a great place to chill out and relax, though, be aware it can get busy when you’re visiting on the weekends or in the height of summer. Plus, It’s roughly about twenty minutes from Santa Cruz, making it really easy to visit.

3.) Masca

A long time ago, Masca is a pre-Spanish Guanche village that’s easily one of the best places in Tenerife to visit, especially if you love history.

Perched in the Teno Mountains, Masca is nestled in the mountainous western region of the island. Now, this all makes for some dramatic scenery but it does mean the roads can be quite daunting if you’re not used to tight bends and a few hairy drops! Trust me, though, it’s totally worth it.

If you’re feeling like a hike, you can actually head from Masca itself down to the bay. Though, remember to wear some very comfy shoes, this ramble isn’t for flip flops!

4.) Garachico

At the other end of Tenerife, from the capital, Garachico is a town that’s pretty easy to visit if you’re already in the north coast.

Once you’re here, make sure to go for a dip in the natural rock pool, Charco De La Laja. Afterwards, pop over to Plaza de La Libertad for a little wander around the town and make sure to stop by Castillo de San Miguel, too.

Now, if you’re anything like me, you’ll have worked up a massive appetite after all that exploring. In that case, get yourself over to Los Pinos for their freshly-grilled octopus or Casa Gaspar for their yummy stuffed squid.

5.) Punta Brava

Although a small, little place, Punta Brava is a tiny little village area that’s perched right on the cliff edge itself. It’s a great little pit stop to make if you’re heading on the coastal roads or heading across Teide National Park from one side to another.

For a tasty, sweet treat, pop into Delizia that has some of the best Gelato and is a stone’s throw away in Puerto de la Cruz.

6.) San Cristobal

Perched right next to Santa Cruz, San Cristobal is really easy to visit. If you’re near Rural de Anaga Park. Plus, it’s easily one of the best places in Tenerife if you love beautiful cities and a shed load of history.

Now, being the old capital of Tenerife, the city has lots of history and gorgeous streets to head around to explore.

After arriving, make sure to visit the iconic Iglesia de la Concepcion and stop off at La Tasca Faracho for their bacalao (cod) that is so tasty. These guys know their food! Though, just make sure to make a reservation as this place fills up really fast.

7.) Rural de Anaga Park

If you’re fancying some time away from the villages and towns of Tenerife, make sure to head across to Rural de Anaga Park that is totally idyllic. Better still, the rugged coastline around the ‘tip’ of Tenerife is so beautiful, especially if you can drive the coastal roads around Almáciga.

If it’s a natural, volcanic sand beach you’re after, head across to Roque de las Bodegas, that’s probably one of the bigger beaches around Taganana and easily one of the best places in Tenerife to explore some of that black sand, too.

That being said, there’s also a load of hiking trails through the park. Though, a good place to start is at the visitor centre at Cruz del Carmen that’s got a heap of easy trails that lead off into some longer and more challenging trails to discover. Just make sure to pack good shoes and plenty of water.

8.) Santa Cruz de Tenerife

The great thing about Santa Cruz de Tenerife is that it’s a city that has lots of history but is also pretty new, too.

Yes, there’s a gorgeous historic centre that you can ramble around but there’s also a heap of sparkly new things to do and see whilst in the city itself.

Once here, make sure to explore the Mercado Municipal Nuestra Senora de Africa for a few snacks. It’s a market that serves up everything from fresh fish to tasty desserts. Oh, and don’t forget to take a stroll across Plaza de Espana and visit the botanic gardens, too.

If you’re a little unlucky with the weather, pop into the Auditorium or wander around the museum of nature and archaeology.

9.) Teide National Park and Volcano

Perched, right within the centre of Tenerife is the Teide Volcano, which, over many thousands of years has completely shaped the island into what it is today.

Now, although it hasn’t erupted in over 100 years, the Teide Volcano is pretty fragile and can still erupt (even in its sleeping state) in the future. This is why it’s still heavily measured and monitored for tremours and other geological science stuff that I have no idea about. 🙂

Anyway, the point I’m getting to is that it’s a beautiful area of the island to visit. Now, it’s pretty easy to drive to some key spots in the park but you can also hop on the cable car if you’re fancying something with even more vistas. Honestly, the views are incredible, especially as you’ll be higher than 3,500 metres from sea level!

10.) Visit more of the Canary Islands

Yeah, there’s lots to see in the Canary Islands and each island has its own charm. Better still, it’s pretty easy to hop on a boat or plane between the islands and explore some more of what makes this archipelago special.

