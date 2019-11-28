Wolves and Standard Liege fans clash ahead of Europa League games | Football News

0:26 A group of Wolves fans were involved in clashes with Standard Liege supporters in Porto on Wednesday night. Credit: Twitter/@wolvesmatchworn A group of Wolves fans were involved in clashes with Standard Liege supporters in Porto on Wednesday night. Credit: Twitter/@wolvesmatchworn

A group of Wolves fans were involved in clashes with Standard Liege supporters in Porto on Wednesday night.

A large Wolves contingent, believed to be around 6,000, have travelled to Portugal ahead of their Europa League match against Braga on Thursday.

The large majority have flown in to Porto, 29 miles away from Braga, where a group of Standard Liege fans have also travelled for their European tie away at Vitoria SC.

Social media videos appeared to show Portuguese police firing rubber bullets at the Standard Liege supporters.

“One man was injured on Tuesday evening, he suffered facial injuries which are not life-threatening,” a West Midlands Police spokesman told Daily Week Sports News.

“He has reported the assault to Portuguese police.”

Wolves can advance to the knockout phase of the Europa League for the first time with a win against Braga on Thursday night.