Whispering Death: We look at Michael Holding’s role in perhaps the greatest Test side of all time | Cricket News

Mikey reflects on his famous over to Geoff Boycott and his stump-kicking incident

In episode two of ‘The Michael Holding Story: Whispering Death’, we look back at the awesome West Indies side of the late seventies and early eighties In episode two of ‘The Michael Holding Story: Whispering Death’, we look back at the awesome West Indies side of the late seventies and early eighties

Fast as lightning, smooth as silk – this is The Michael Holding Story.

In a series first shown in the summer of 2017, Whispering Death looks at the Jamaican’s life, from fearsome fast bowler to revered commentator.

Every Saturday over the next few weeks we will be replaying an episode from the three-part series, as Michael Atherton ventured to the Caribbean to talk to Mikey about his cricketing career and beyond.

In episode two – which you can watch in the video at the top of the page – Mikey charts the stratospheric rise of West Indies cricket in the wake of World Series Cricket.

He talks us through the huge financial ramifications of Kerry Packer’s impact on the game, both for himself and his nation.

Mikey also reveals what it was like playing under Clive Lloyd in one of the greatest teams, if not the greatest, of all time with an attack of truly awesome ability.

We hear what it was like to face him at his peak from the likes of Ian Botham and Geoff Boycott, who reminisces about Mikey’s devastating over in the third Test at Barbados in March 1981.

The legendary quick also talks about his infamous stump-kicking incident as frustration spoiled over during the first Test against New Zealand in Dunedin, in February 1980.