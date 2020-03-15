Tyson Fury doping allegations: Frank Warren denies new claims | Boxing News

Warren: “Tyson has never met this man in his life. What a load of rubbish. We’ll leave this with UKAD to look into and don’t expect it to go any further.”

Tyson Fury was given a backdated two-year ban as a result of failing a drug test in 2015

Frank Warren has strongly denied allegations Tyson Fury’s team bribed a farmer to lie about his failed drugs test in 2015.

The Mail on Sunday alleged a member of Fury’s team agreed to pay the farmer, Martin Carefoot, £25,000 in return for a signed testimony that Fury failed his 2015 drug test because of eating wild boar.

Fury’s promoter Warren labelled the allegations “outrageous” and said in a statement: “The farmer making these outrageous allegations sent me a letter last October, full of errors and basically telling me he had committed perjury by signing statements under oath and lying.

“When I called him, he asked for money. I told him to clear off and get in contact with UKAD. He chose not to speak to UKAD but instead speak to a newspaper.

“How anybody can take this man seriously is beyond belief. Tyson has never met this man in his life. What a load of rubbish. We’ll leave this with UKAD to look into and don’t expect it to go any further.”

Fury was given a backdated two-year ban for the failure and returned to the ring in December 2017; in February of this year, he defeated Deontay Wilder to win the WBC world heavyweight title and cement his position as one of the best in his sport.

Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in February

The Mail report alleges Fury’s team offered to pay Carefoot £25,000 to lie about supplying Fury and his cousin Hughie with wild boar and to sign two witness statements confirming that.

The Mail report states: “The second included a line that read: ‘I supplied a range of animal meats and offal to Team Fury, including wild boar and pigs’. Carefoot now claims those statements, which are in the possession of The Mail on Sunday, were lies.”

These statements, the Mail claims, were then forwarded to UK Anti-Doping investigators via their legal team. It is also alleged that Carefoot has not received the promised payment.

Tyson and Hughie Fury both tested positive for nandrolone after their fights against Christian Hammer and Andriy Rudenko respectively, in April 2015 although they were not charged until June 2016.

Tyson Fury’s management company MTK Global have told Daily Week Sports they are making no comment at this time.

UKAD and Mr Carefoot have been contacted for comment.