Thorbjorn Olesen denies sexually assaulting woman on flight | Golf News

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen is to face trial charged with sexual assault, assault by beating, and being drunk on an aircraft

Thorbjorn Olesen has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The Ryder Cup winner, named as Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen in court, gave his nationality as Danish at the start of his plea hearing on Friday.

Wearing a navy suit, the 29-year-old only spoke to confirm his personal details and deny three charges.

Isleworth Crown Court heard the golfer intentionally sexually touched a woman without her consent during a flight from Nashville to London on July 29.

Olesen also faces one charge of assault by beating against a second person.

The five-time European Tour winner, of Chelsea, south-west London, was arrested at Heathrow Airport immediately after his return from the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Olesen had previously indicated he would enter not-guilty pleas to the three charges.

Both the prosecution and defence are expected to use expert witnesses.

He will return to Isleworth Crown Court for his trial starting on May 11 next year.