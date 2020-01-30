Six Nations: Adam Hastings replaces Finn Russell in Scotland team vs Ireland | Rugby Union News

Glasgow Warriors fly-half Hastings handed number 10 jersey for Dublin opener; Bristol no 8 Nick Haining to win his first cap

Adam Hastings will wear the No 10 jersey for Scotland against Ireland

Fly-half Adam Hastings has been given the job of replacing Finn Russell as Scotland kick-off their Guinness Six Nations campaign away to Ireland on Saturday.

Russell was told he would not be involved at the Aviva Stadium, having been disciplined for breaching team rules last week after he was involved in a late-night drinking session at the Dark Blues’ team hotel.

It remains to be seen if the Racing 92 star will feature at all during this year’s championships but Glasgow’s Hastings will get his chance to prove he can plot a route to success after being handed the number 10 jersey for the Dublin opener.

Bristol Bears number eight Nick Haining will also win his first cap against Andy Farrell’s team, while Edinburgh prop Rory Sutherland will make his first international appearance in three-and-a-half years.

Nick Haining in action for Bristol

Back-rower Hamish Watson and scrum-half Ali Price – both injured in the Scots’ opening World Cup clash with the Irish back in September – make their return to Gregor Townsend’s team after returning to fitness, while there is also a comeback for Huw Jones at centre after he missed the cut for the tournament in Japan.

The match will also see Stuart Hogg lead out the team for the first time since being handed the Scotland captaincy on a permanent basis.

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price, 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Nick Haining

Replacements: 16 Stuart McInally, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Ben Toolis, 20 Cornell du Preez, 21 George Horne, 22 Rory Hutchinson, 23 Chris Harris