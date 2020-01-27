Rain denies Pakistan chance of T20I whitewash over Bangladesh | Cricket News

Pakistan beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the three-match T20I series

Pakistan’s hopes of a T20I sweep over Bangladesh were wrecked by rain with the third and final game in Lahore abandoned without a ball bowled.

Babar Azam’s men had to settle for a 2-0 win, having won the first two fixtures, also at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, by five and nine wickets respectively for their first T20I series win since 2018.

Pakistan headed into the series against Bangladesh without a win in seven T20 internationals, a run which incorporated a one-off defeat to England in Cardiff and series losses at home to Sri Lanka in Australia.

But they proved too strong for the Tigers to cement their spot at the top of the T20I rankings – although a defeat in the rained-off third game would have seen them slip below Australia in the standings.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will now meet in a two-Test series, with the first game to be played in Rawalpindi from February 7 and the second in Karachi from April 5, once the Pakistan Super League concludes.

The sides will also contest a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.