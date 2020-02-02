New Zealand vs India – Highlights & Stats

India recovered from conceding the second most expensive over in T20I history to complete a 5-0 series clean sweep over New Zealand.

Chasing 164, New Zealand were limited to 156-9 at Mount Maunganui as India emerged from a topsy-turvy encounter with a seven-run win.

The Black Caps had looked well on course for a consolation victory when a 99-run stand between Ross Taylor (53) and Tim Seifert (50) took them to 116-3 in the 13th over.

That partnership included smashing 34 runs off the 10th over bowled by India seamer Shivam Dube.

Only England’s Stuart Broad, who was famously hit for six successive sixes by India’s Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 World Cup, had conceded more runs in a single T20I over.

Following that onslaught on Dube, the hosts appeared in complete command, needing 66 runs from 60 balls with seven wickets in hand and Taylor and Seifert both on their way to half-centuries.

However, Seifert’s dismissal sparked a remarkable collapse that saw New Zealand lose six wickets for just 25 runs as India bounced back for victory.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the India attack with superb figures of 3-12 off his four overs, one of which was a maiden.

The tourists, who had won the previous two encounters in a thrilling series following a Super Over, had earlier made 163-3, with Rohit Sharma, captaining the side in place of the rested Virat Kohli, top-scoring with 60 off 41 balls before retiring hurt in the 17th over with a leg injury.

