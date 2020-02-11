Man Utd 1999 vs Liverpool 2020: Pick your combined XI, and who would win? | Football News

“Only Virgil van Dijk would get into Man Utd 1999 team,” says Steve McClaren. Disagree? Have your say…

How many players from the current Liverpool side would make Manchester United’s Treble-winning side of 1999? And which team would win?

As Liverpool close in on a first title in 30 years, we make the comparison between Jurgen Klopp’s side and Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1998/99 infamous Treble-winners, who remain the only English side to win the FA Cup, European Cup and top-flight title in a single season.

Steve McClaren’s view: Only Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is the only Liverpool player to make Steve McClaren’s combined XI

Speaking on Daily Week Sports News, Steve McClaren, who was Ferguson’s assistant manager in 1999, believes only Netherlands centre-half Virgil van Dijk would fit into United’s 1999 XI…

“Virgil van Dijk next to Jaap Stam, that would be invincible. Nobody would get past them.

“But for me, seriously, only Van Dijk would get into that team. When you look at that Manchester United team, that is leadership throughout the whole team, and leadership was the key.

“Liverpool are developing that now.”

Who makes your team?

It’s a tricky one, given Manchester United played a 4-4-2 formation and Liverpool play 4-3-3, but you are the boss, so you decide.

Alisson or Schmeichel? Do Liverpool’s influential full-backs get in over Neville and Irwin? Does anyone break United’s Class of ’92 midfield? And how do you fit Liverpool’s front three in?

Who would win the game?

Now, forget the combined XI. Who would win?

