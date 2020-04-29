Lord Of The Lodge could take in 2000 Guineas trial | Racing News

Karl Burke could still look to a 2000 Guineas trial with Lord Of The Lodge, once racing eventually resumes.

The Dandy Man colt finished second in the Gimcrack last year and already has a win under his belt in 2020, landing a conditions event at Newcastle back in February.

Burke had been planning a spring Classic trial, but with racing on hold until an as-yet unspecified date and the Guineas meeting pushed back to June in a “best-case scenario”, plans are fluid.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer “Lord Of The Lodge has wintered really well, we’re just sitting on our hands now and waiting for a programme.

“We don’t so much need a date from the BHA – we will restart when it is safe to do so – but a programme as to what kind of races and the conditions of those races, so that we can start to plan.

“If there is a Guineas trial, we could look at that for Lord Of The Lodge, stepping up to seven furlongs.

“There’s not a lot of stamina on his sire’s side, although Dandy Man does get mile winners, but there is on his dam side.”

Burke saddled Living In The Past to win the Lowther at York last year, but thinks a mile may prove too much of a test this term.

He added: “We’re thinking more sprinting with her as we don’t think she will stay a mile.”