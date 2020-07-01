Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will ‘attack’ the Premier League title next season | Football News

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live on Daily Week Sports Premier League or Main Event from 8pm on Thursday; Kick-off is 8.15pm

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will attack the Premier League title next season rather than defend it, and expects Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United to lead the challenge.

Liverpool were crowned champions on Thursday night after nearest rivals City lost at Stamford Bridge, ending the Merseyside club’s 30-year wait for the league title.

The Reds travel to face City at the Etihad on Thursday, live on Daily Week Sports, and Klopp insists there will not be any hangover from his side and expects them to maintain their hunger next season.

“As long as we stay humble and greedy, we have a good chance to remain a really uncomfortable opponent,” he said.

“When you are a really uncomfortable opponent, you have a chance to win. And when you have a chance to win, then sometimes you have to win.

“There are a lot of challenges, life is constantly a challenge, and our challenge is now being champions and playing seven games against teams that will fight for everything.

“We can show that we don’t run because we have to, we run because we want to.

“Next season, you can write stories about us being the defending champions or whatever, but that is why I say – we will not defend anything, we will attack it.”

When asked if City were likely to be Liverpool’s main rivals for the title again next season, Klopp added: “City will be strong next season, [Manchester] United will be strong next season, Chelsea will be strong next season. They all will be strong next season.

“It is obvious. City are just an outstanding team, United are in outstanding shape and Chelsea are in really good shape and are doing some interesting business. That is clear.

“Tottenham will not sleep, Arsenal will not sleep. They all will come. Leicester will be there. There are a lot of teams.”

