FA tells Women’s Super League and Championship clubs that season will end early | Football News

The FA has written to all Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship clubs to tell them the season will be ended without any further matches being played.

The decision comes following talks between the FA and the clubs in the last few days.

The governing body has now asked the clubs how they want the final WSL and Championship tables to be decided, with three options having emerged during the talks.

The first option would see the tables decided using a weighted points-per-game system, which would see Liverpool relegated and Aston Villa promoted.

The second also uses weighted points per game, but there would be no relegation from the WSL. However, Villa would still be promoted, and the WSL would expand to 13 teams for the 2020/21 season.

In both scenarios, Chelsea would leapfrog Manchester City and be crowned champions. Emma Hayes’ side are currently second by one point, but have a game in hand.

The final option would be for the WSL and Championship seasons to be voided, which is the decision the FA have already taken with the third tier and below of women’s football.

