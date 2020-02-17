Eoin Morgan leapfrogs Virat Kohli in T20I batting rankings | Cricket News

Eoin Morgan is up to ninth in the T20 batting rankings, one place above Virat Kohli

Eoin Morgan is up to ninth in the ICC’s latest T20I batting rankings, moving ahead of India captain Virat Kohli.

The England skipper smashed a stunning 57 not out from 22 balls to lead his side to victory over South Africa at Centurion on Sunday and clinch a 2-1 series win.

Morgan was named man of the series after scoring a quickfire 52 in the opening game to go with his record-equalling 21-ball fifty in the decider and those runs have seen him go past Kohli in the standings.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam remains top while Dawid Malan is still England’s highest-ranked batsman. The left-hander is sixth despite scoring just 11 in his one and only appearance of the series against South Africa.

Jason Roy blasted a superb 70 in the first game against the Proteas but slips to 14th but Jonny Bairstow (23rd) and Jos Buttler (31st) both made gains following half-centuries in the win at SuperSport Park.

Adil Rashid stays joint-sixth, alongside South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo, in the bowling rankings, the leg-spinner is England’s sole representative in the top 10 with Chris Jordan holding firm in 11th, Tom Curran is up to 29th.