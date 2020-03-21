Coronavirus: Celtic Foundation pledges £150,000 to community coronavirus relief efforts | Football News

The Celtic FC Foundation is a registered charity founded by the club to provide assistance to those who face daily challenges

Celtic have donated an initial £150,000 to the most vulnerable people in the local community affected by the coronavirus outbreak through the Football for Good Fund.

The money will be used to provide assistance to vulnerable families, pensioners, individuals who have been affected financially, the homeless and frontline NHS staff who continue to work through the pandemic.

With self-isolation and social distancing currently being essential for certain groups – such as elderly people and those with underlying health issues – and recommended for everyone else, the Celtic Foundation will also be making an effort to reach out by telephone to their existing participants and new groups that find themselves alone.

From midweek, Celtic say they will feed around 250 people, including NHS frontline staff, at Celtic Park over three sittings every weekday, grow delivery to reach the most vulnerable and isolated through the local foodbank network, and provide funding to a host of charity partners to urgently provide food to the most vulnerable in the community.

Celtic’s chief executive, Peter Lawwell, said: “Our Club was born to bring comfort to the most vulnerable on our doorstep and we strive to maintain that charitable principle today, through the work of Celtic FC Foundation.

“The current climate we face is both alien and daunting and, as a family, we must do everything in our power to provide assistance and comfort to those who need it most.

“The Celtic support have continually epitomised the essence of our Club in their charitable actions and I hope that this Fund will provide a focus for a concerted team effort to provide a lifeline to so many.”

To register for further details on the Football for Good Fund or any other Celtic FC Foundation activities, please email cfcfoundation@celticfc.co.uk.