Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan make formal contract offer to Denmark midfielder’s agent | Football News

Christian Eriksen was applauded when taken off against Liverpool after earlier boos from Spurs fans

Inter Milan are awaiting a response after making a contract offer to Christian Eriksen’s agent, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A club hope to get a positive response from Eriksen’s representative before approaching Tottenham for talks over a transfer this month.

Inter believe they have made the maximum effort to find an agreement with the Denmark international, who is free to speak to clubs in Europe because his Spurs deal expires at the end of the season.

They want to make their move for Eriksen in January because they expect competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus if his contract runs down completely and he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Eriksen will be a free agent in the summer if unable to seal a January move

Eriksen started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool and was booed by some sections of the Spurs support, but he was then met with applause when substituted for Giovani Lo Celso.

Inter met with Eriksen’s agent over the last couple of days in Milan to outline their offer for the 27-year-old, who had previously been linked with Manchester United before they ruled out making a bid.

Spurs are also closing on a new addition to their midfield with Gedson Fernandes set to join the club on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica after choosing them over rivals West Ham.

