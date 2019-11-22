Bolton Wanderers points deduction: EFL to appeal against ‘lenient’ punishment | Football News

Inside view of the University of Bolton Stadium

The EFL has announced it will appeal against the suspended five-point penalty given to Bolton for calling off two games.

The now League One side were unable to fulfil a Championship fixture against Brentford towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign, after players went on strike over unpaid wages, and a second game against Doncaster in August over welfare concerns about the use of academy players.

Brentford were handed three points over last season’s postponement but this season’s game against Rovers will be rescheduled.

Bolton’s sanction was not handed down until Thursday, when it was confirmed that Bolton would be deducted five points, a penalty suspended for 18 months, and also fined £70,000 with half of that figure also suspended.

That sanction was recommended by an Independent Disciplinary Commission, but an EFL statement on Friday expressed disappointment with the leniency of the punishment.

The EFL statement read: “The EFL is disappointed by the conclusions reached by the independent Disciplinary Commission in respect of Bolton Wanderers and it is the firm view of the League that the sanction imposed is too lenient when consideration is given to all the circumstances of the case.

“Given the potential for postponements to have a significant impact on competition integrity and, following receipt of advice overnight on the reasons provided, the League will appeal the outcome in the strongest possible sense.”

Of the five-point deduction, two were handed down for the Brentford fixture, while three were given for the Doncaster match.

Bolton were also given a 12-point deduction for entering administration in May and sit bottom of League One because of that penalty, and they have said they will launch a staunch defence.

Chairman Sharon Brittan said: “We are naturally very disappointed by this outcome as we had hoped a line had been drawn and we’d be able to move on.

“We will vehemently defend any appeal.”