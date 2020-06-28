BHA working on getting owners back on racecourses | Racing News

The return of owners to racecourses continues to be the number one priority for racing’s stakeholders, according to the British Horseracing Authority.

While the sport made a successful return to action on June 1 following the shutdown caused by Covid-19, so far owners have not been permitted on course to watch their horses run.

Only essential workers have been in attendance at the meetings that have taken place, including Newmarket for both the 1000 and 2000 Guineas.

Officials in Ireland announced recently two owners per horse will be permitted from July 20 onwards and work continues to be carried out behind the scenes to get them back on British courses as soon as possible.

The BHA is in talks with the Racecourse Association and the Racehorse Owners Association in an attempt to come to a solution.

A spokesperson said: “The BHA is continuing to work with the RCA and ROA to develop a phased approach for the return of owners to racecourses as part of Phase 3 of the government plan for the resumption of elite sport.

“It is the number one priority for all those bodies at present and they will provide an update in the coming days with a view to getting some owners back on course in the very near future.”