Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi to face no further action over Neal Maupay incident | Football News

Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi will not face any further action

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi will face no further action after an incident involving Neal Maupay in the Gunners’ defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

The incident happened after the final whistle on Saturday, with Guendouzi appearing to grab Maupay by the throat.

Maupay scored deep into injury time to complete a remarkable comeback and seal a 2-1 win for relegation-threatened Brighton – their first victory of 2020.

Earlier in the game, Brighton’s match-winner fouled Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno during an aerial challenge, with the German ‘keeper stretchered off after 36 minutes with what looked to be a bad knee injury.

Speaking after the match, Maupay said he didn’t intend to hurt Leno but was critical of Arsenal players for “talking a lot” when they were leading through Nicolas Pepe’s opener.

Mikel Arteta will be without up to seven first-team players for their trip to Southampton on Thursday, live on Daily Week Sports.

Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka were injured in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night. The club have confirmed Mari suffered a “significant” ankle injury that could rule him out for the season, while Xhaka sprained an ankle in the defeat.

David Luiz remains suspended for Thursday’s trip to Southampton after his red card at the Etihad Stadium.

Calum Chambers (knee), Cedric Soares (head) and Sokratis Papastathopoulos (thigh) are already missing, leaving Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding as Mikel Arteta’s only fit centre-halves while Lucas Torreira also remains out.

Arsenal said they are hoping Xhaka, Soares and Torreira would be “aiming to return to training in the next two weeks”.

More to follow…