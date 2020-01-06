Al Boum Photo and Kemboy delighting connections | Racing News

Al Boum Photo – on course to defend crown

Willie Mullins has been able to give Al Boum Photo and Kemboy clean bills of health following their Christmas exertions.

Al Boum Photo was a winner at Tramore and is now likely to head straight to Cheltenham to defend his Magners Gold Cup crown.

Kemboy finished fourth to Delta Work in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, on his first outing after an ownership dispute delayed his comeback.

“Al Boum came out of the race great and Kemboy came out of the race well. All of the major ones came out of their races well, so fingers crossed it stays that way for a while,” said Mullins.

His promising novice hurdler Elixir D’ainay ran a fine race to be second at Naas on Sunday, but ultimately proved no match for Envoi Allen in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

“That’s as good as he is. Envoi Allen just seems to be the best novice in the British Isles and he’s going to be very hard to beat wherever he goes,” said Mullins.

“I’d imagine we’ll go to the Dublin Racing Festival now, and probably over two and a half (miles). We’ll go wherever we can and try to plan a path to Cheltenham maybe, and try to avoid the other fella!”