Learning with online courses when staying at home

At the time of writing this article, the lockdown has started only very progressively being relaxed and we are still very much encouraged to stay at home and keep practicing social distancing measures. A lot of us have made the most of having more time with ourselves or with our family and have been keen to learn new skills or try new activities. Online courses are nothing new but now more than ever they can be a great tool to learn more about a hobby or do some continual development for your job (or why not, start the process of finding a job in a new industry!). In this short post, we’ll cover some of the online courses that may interest you if you’re looking to learn and grow.

Personal Development Courses

If you’re looking to learn something online, chances are someone has designed a course about it. Popular platforms such as SkillShare, Udemy or the Centre of Excellence offer a wide variety of courses that cover pretty much everything from photography, graphic design, nutrition, creative writing, coding and more.

You will be able to find some free courses but most of these courses require a purchase – however some programmes will result in a form of qualification which can be a bonus. Whether you’re looking for more knowledge about a hobby you’re into or are interested in trying something new without investing too much to start, an online course is a great and inexpensive way to develop your interests.

Thinking you’ll be too busy? These courses usually don’t have a completion deadline so you’re able to learn at your own pace – even if it’s just a few minutes a day or an hour here and there.

Professional Development Courses

Online courses can also be a great way to develop competences and skills that are more related to your profession. As we’ve mentioned before, some courses can result in a recognised qualification – always check if your training provider is qualified and what sort of diploma you can get with the programme. Not all courses will be officially recognised.

Nowadays, you can find many business courses that include marketing, social media, or PR training for example, but you can also pick up skills that anyone can benefit from like productivity, leadership, presentation, project management… Many programmes will enable you to learn skills that will easily be transferable to your day job.

If you’re looking for something specific to your industry you may also be able to find some distance learning platforms that will have a programme for your profession. For example, you work in the hospitality industry, Tennent’s Training Academy offers online courses that will result in qualifications that are recognised in the industry.

Many companies and organisations have webinars to replace conferences that will cover very specific topics that may be of interest in your industry. Check out the websites of large organisations and your usual conferences to see if they are organising online events.

Distance learning can be as fun or as work-orientated that you want it to be. Just browse different sites and platforms to compare what they offer and see what would suit you best depending on your interests, your budget and if you’re looking to gain a recognised diploma or not.

We hope this has inspired you to start learning new skills!