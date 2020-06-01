Home Office on a Budget

Working from home certainly has its perks. You get to have a slightly longer lie in, you don’t have to think about peak time commutes and you can even stay in your pj’s.. well from the bottom half, we need to make some sort of effort for that morning Zoom call after all!

Whether you are working from home 9-5, 5 days a week or simply need a space at home that you can escape to in order to get some work done from time to time, you want to make your home office a place that you can work comfortably and you don’t mind spending too much time in.

Now, we don’t all have a huge budget or space for that matter to dedicate to a ‘home office’, so in this short post, we will discuss just a few low-cost ways that you can spruce up an existing space to make your home office a place that you look forward to working in.

New Is Not Always the Way

It can be tempting to just go online and start ordering what you think you need to complete your ideal workspace situation. But it won’t be too long before you notice how quickly it all starts to add up. That’s where a little bit of thinking outside the box comes into play. Before you do anything, make a plan of what you think you need and take a look around the home to see if there is anything that can be repurposed.

If you do need to go ahead and order furniture, whether it be a desk, chair, or storage unit, why not think about buying used office furniture. Not only will you be able to grab yourself a good deal and save yourself some pennies, think about the good you will be doing for the environment too. Office furniture specialists Gazelle Office Furniture have an extensive range of used office furniture to choose from.

Wall Art That Won’t Break the Bank

If you’re not in a position to have your desk at a window, then, like many of us, you will spend your day looking at a wall. But it doesn’t have to be as dreary as it sounds. You have the opportunity to inject some creativity and visual inspiration into your home office by hanging colourful and decorative artwork on the walls.

For some, that might mean framing some inspirational phrases or quotes to see you through the day or having a map of your travel inspirations to keep you motivated. You can pick up frames of all shapes and sizes for a very reasonable price from the likes of Ikea or most homeware stores.

Plant Power

With many of us spending much more time at home these days, we are more disconnected from nature than ever. So why not bring a little bit of nature indoors. Adding plants and flowers around the room will not break the bank but they will help you reduce your stress, boost creativity, and make you more productive. And they let’s not forget they look really pretty too.

These are just a few simple ways you can make your home office or working space a bit more to your liking without having to spend too much. Sometimes simply changing where things are in your house and regularly rearranging your plants and decoration can make a big difference!