A Guide to Canary Wharf London

Folk tend not to consider Canary Wharf as a go hang out or tourist spot in London because of its common association as a well-known business hub. But there is a lot more to Canary Wharf than just office workers bustling around.

In this short post, we will highlight some of the best things about this central district of London, that is part of the wacky-named Isle of Dogs. We will let you in on some of the hidden gems that make this district a favourite with the locals. With a wide selection of bars, restaurants, and shops to choose from, you’ll never be stuck for something to do.

Mudchute Park and Farm

Venture to the south of Canary Wharf and you will find one of the largest city farms in Europe. Mudchute Park and City Farm can be seen as an oasis of calm in a busy district. Head there for a peaceful walk with great views and animals to feed along the way. And if you are feeling up to it, you can also book horse riding lessons at the stables.

Cool Places to Eat & Drink

Whether you are looking to grab a coffee and a pastry, a tasty brunch, or a slap-up meal, you really are spoiled for choice on places to eat and drink in Canary Wharf. You will find some of the very best food from around the world. Some of our top picks are:

The Lotus – This well known floating Chinese restaurant lets you take in the Canary Wharf Skyline while enjoying some dim sum.

BOKAN – Known as the best steak in London. A must-try, especially if you can nab a table at sunset.

The Attic – Another great spot with fantastic views. Well known for their cocktails, making it the perfect date spot.

Gaucho – This top Argentinian restaurant has an extensive menu, but is well known for their Electro Brunch .

Luxury Accommodation

If you are looking for accommodation that offers fantastic commutes to other parts of the city, then canary wharf apartments are ideal. When you are living in this part of the city, you are only a short ride away from all the big sites that London is renowned for without having to stay amongst the chaos. Despite being a busy district for business, Canary Wharf tends to be more relaxed, especially in the evenings, unlike other popular districts.

Masthouse Terrace Pier River Bus

If you are looking for an alternative commute, you can’t beat using the Masthouse Terrace Pier River Bus. Sit back and take in the views on this reliable service that also offers an onboard bar and coffee shop.

Retail Therapy

No matter if you are looking for a small boutique or a designer label, whatever you’re looking for, you are bound to find it in one of the 120 stores that are spread across the five shopping malls at Canary Wharf.

I hope you found this short post useful! Please feel free to leave your comments below.