New Drugs Target Cancer Cells

SOURCES:

cancer,gov: “Stopping Multiple Myeloma with New Treatments”

cancer.gov: “Pomalidomide for Multiple Myeloma”

Cancer.gov: “Drugs Approved for Multiple Myeloma”

cancer.gov: “New Use for Lenalidomide in Multiple Myeloma”

Hans C. Lee, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Blood: “Safety and efficacy of selinexor in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.”

FDA: “FDA grants accelerated approval to selinexor for multiple myeloma.”

Mayo Clinic: “Monoclonal antibody drugs for cancer: how they work.”

Drugs: “Elotuzumab: A Review in Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.”

The New England Journal of Medicine: “Elotuzumab Plus Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone for Multiple Myeloma.”

National Cancer Institute: “FDA Approves New Use for Daratumumab in Multiple Myeloma,” “FDA Approves Panobinostat for Some Patients With Multiple Myeloma.”

International Myeloma Foundation: “Darzalex (Daratumumab),” “Ninlaro (Ixazomib),” “Belantamab mafodotin anti-BCMA ADC.”

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation: “Standard Treatments.”

Frontiers in Immunology: “Therapeutic Bi-specific T-cell Engager Antibody Targeting the Transferrin Receptor.”