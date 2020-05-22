May 22, 2020 — A roundup of the latest news about COVID-19

The coronavirus doesn’t spread easily from contaminated surfaces after all. Only 4% of Americans have been infected, so the epidemic is far from over. And Memorial Day will look very different this year. Here’s what you should know as we head into the holiday weekend:

As of this morning the world has seen over 5.1 million confirmed cases. More than 333,000 have died, and almost 2 million have recovered. In the U.S., we’ve had over 1.57 million confirmed cases. Nearly 95,000 people have died, and close to 300,000 have recovered.

A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received an antimalarial drug promoted by President Trump as a “game changer” in the fight against the virus had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.

The impact of the pandemic is particularly acute among black Americans and Latinos, who are nearly three times as likely to personally know someone who has died from the virus than white Americans, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday.

Five hundred seventy workers at the Tyson Foods chicken processing facility in Wilkes County, NC, have tested positive. The outbreaks have happened despite Tyson temporarily closing parts of the facility for deep cleaning and worker absences related to quarantines and other factors.

The three-day Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan for the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims. People usually celebrate by traveling, visiting family and gathering for lavish meals — all of which will be largely prohibited as authorities try to prevent new virus outbreaks.

AP photographer David Goldman used a projector to cast large images of the veterans onto the homes of their loved ones, who looked out from doors and windows. The resulting portraits show both the towering place each veteran held in their loved ones’ lives — and the sadness left behind.

Watch the Brooklyn Youth Chorus’ moving virtual performance of “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen.

