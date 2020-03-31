March 31, 2020 — A roundup of the latest news about COVID-19

Maybe we should all wear masks in public, 261 million of us are asked to stay home, and cars line up for miles at a food bank. Here’s the latest on the virus, at home and around the world:

There are now more than 800,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and nearly 39,000 deaths. The U.S. has almost 165,000 cases, and close to 3,200 deaths.

The CDC is considering whether we should all be wearing masks in public.

At least 261 million people in the U.S. are now living under stay-at-home orders.

The FDA has authorized the widespread use of certain unproven drugs to fight coronavirus.

The Washington Post created a tracking map that lets you see how many cases and deaths are in your county.

The governor of New York, which has more than one-third of the country’s cases, implores health care workers from less hard-hit parts of the U.S. to travel there to help. A plane full of volunteers has already responded from Georgia.

A major pharmaceutical company plans to start testing a coronavirus vaccine by September.

It’s not just medical supplies: Baby formula, diapers, and wipes are in short supply.

Hundreds of cars lined up for a giveaway at a Pittsburgh food bank, causing a major traffic jam. Food banks across America are reporting a 40% increase in demand.

China has begun to track asymptomatic patients as new cases of infection rise.

A look at the front lines of the fight against coronavirus around the world.

Are mass disinfections smart or dangerous?

Sesame Street has enlisted the Muppets to teach your children how to wash their hands properly.

An Australian astrophysicist got magnets stuck up his nose while trying to invent a device to warn you when you’re touching your face.

How introverts and extroverts handle being quarantined.

Today’s smile: Watch Sicilian twin boys play Coldplay on the violin while under quarantine.

