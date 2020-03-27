March 27, 2020 — A roundup of the latest news about COVID-19

The U.S. has more cases than anywhere in the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive, and men are less likely to take precautions seriously. Get the latest updates about the virus, in the United States and around the world:

There are now more than 540,000 confirmed cases worldwide, roughly 50,000 more than yesterday. More than 24,000 have died, up 2,000 in 24 hours.

The United States now has more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than any other country in the world, 86,000 as of this morning.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive and is showing mild symptoms.

The pandemic could kill more than 81,000 in the U.S. and may not subside until June, according to analysis done by University of Washington School of Medicine.

Inside the botched rollout of coronavirus testing in the U.S.

An unproven treatment is being tested in hard-hit New York state.

Why has the virus hit the two largest cities in the U.S. so differently?

Twenty-five sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive, and more cases are expected.

Coronavirus tests that produce results in minutes may soon be available, but are they accurate?

In a new poll, men say they’re less likely than women to take precautions to prevent the spread seriously.

Should contact lens wearers switch to glasses to reduce their risk?

An American Airlines flight attendant has died of COVID-19.

In Iran, nearly 300 are dead and more than 1,000 sick after drinking methanol—industrial alcohol—in a mistaken belief it protects against coronavirus.

Quarantine is putting stress on relationships. Some couples rise to the occasion. For others, things are getting worse.

Would you eat a doughnut with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face on it?

WebMD Health News

© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.