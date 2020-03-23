March 23, 2020 — A roundup of the latest news about COVID-19

Another 100,000 cases have been confirmed, 1 in 3 Americans now live under stay-at-home orders, and a new symptom has emerged. Read on for the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and around the world.

Nearly 350,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide. More than 15,000 people have died, and 100,000 have recovered.

The Surgeon General this morning predicted “This week, it’s going to get bad,” in response to so many Americans not following social distancing guidelines.

Two more states issued stay-at-home orders over the weekend. Nearly 1 in 3 Americans is now living under such an order.

With more than 15,000 confirmed cases, New York state has roughly 5% of the COVID-19 cases worldwide.

The FDA authorized the first rapid test for coronavirus, which can be done in just 45 minutes.

New York, Washington, and California, the three states hardest hit by the virus, have been approved for major disaster declarations.

Losing your sense of smell may be a symptom of coronavirus, even if you have no other symptoms.

Rand Paul of Kentucky has become the first senator to test positive for COVID-19. He is one of eight senators who voted against an emergency relief package last week.

The Tokyo Olympics this summer may be postponed. Australia and Canada announced over the weekend they won’t be sending athletes.

Self-isolating doesn’t mean you can’t exercise. A man in France ran an entire marathon on his 7-meter balcony.

And finally, try not to smile when you watch this: Twin toddlers make the most of their quarantine.

