Evidence Mounts for Greater COVID Prevalence

CNN: “Iceland lab’s testing suggests 50% of coronavirus cases have no symptoms,” “’We need to fix it quickly.’ Asymptomatic coronavirus cases at Boston homeless shelter raise red flag.”

Johns Hopkins University: “COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).”

MedRxiv: “COVID-19 Antibody Seroprevalence in Santa Clara County, California,” “Suppression of COVID-19 outbreak in the municipality of Vo, Italy.”

Mercury News: “Feud over Stanford coronavirus study: ‘The authors owe us all an apology.’”

USC: “Early antibody testing suggests COVID-19 infections in L.A. County greatly exceed documented cases.”

Rochelle Walensky, MD, chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital; professor, Harvard Medical School.

Navy Times: “SECDEF: Majority of Roosevelt sailors with COVID-19 are asymptomatic.”

NPR: “73% Of Inmates At An Ohio Prison Test Positive For Coronavirus.”

Amesh Adalja, MD, senior scholar, Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

Denis Nash, PhD, executive director, CUNY Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health; distinguished professor of epidemiology, CUNY School of Public Health.

News briefing, World Health Organization, April 20, 2020.

News briefing, Infectious Diseases Society of America, April 17, 2020.

CDC: “Guidance for Certifying Deaths Due to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).”

WebMD poll of 6,343 readers to the homepage on desktop and mobile, April 20-21, 2020.

News briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, April 23, 2020.

Medscape doctor poll, conducted online, April 20 through April 22, 2020. Results based on 5,300 Medscape member doctors (1,451 U.S. doctors, 3,849 non-U.S. doctors).