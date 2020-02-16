Cholesterol Drugs Might Help Curb Prostate Cancers

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Feb. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Drugs that many men with prostate cancer might already be taking — cholesterol-lowering statins — may help extend their survival if they have a “high-risk” form of the disease, new research suggests.

High-risk patients include men with high blood levels of prostate specific antigen (PSA) and a “Gleason score” of 8 or more. Gleason scores are a calculation used to gauge prognosis in prostate cancer. Men with a high Gleason score may develop difficult-to-treat cancers.

Prior research had suggested that statins and the diabetes drug metformin (often prescribed together) have anticancer properties. However, it hasn’t been clear which of the two drugs is the bigger cancer-fighter, or whether either might help against high-risk prostate cancer.

To help answer those questions, a team led by Grace Lu-Yao of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center–Jefferson Health, in Philadelphia, tracked data on nearly 13,000 high-risk prostate cancer patients. All were diagnosed between 2007 and 2011.

The study couldn’t prove cause and effect, but it found that statins, taken alone or with metformin, did seem associated with an increase in survival.

Men who took both statins and metformin had higher median survival (3.9 years) than those who took statins alone (3.6 years), metformin alone (3.1 years), or those who did not take either drug (3.1 years).

The study was published Feb. 8 in the journal Cancer Medicine.

“Both metformin and statins have been associated with longer life in prostate cancer patients, yet because they are commonly prescribed together, no study we know of has looked at these two medications separately,” Lu-Yao said in a center news release. She’s associate director of population science at the center.

“With respect to prostate mortality, metformin plus statin was associated with a 36% reduction in risk of death followed by statins alone,” Lu-Yao added.

The study also found that those who took one of three types of statin — atorvastatin, pravastatin or rosuvastatin — had longer survival than those who did not take any statins. A similar benefit was not seen with a fourth statin, lovastatin.