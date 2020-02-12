3 Brothers Have the Same Rare Cancer

Feb. 11, 2020 — The Rush brothers — 5-year-old Tristen, 4-year-old Caison, and 7-month-old Carter — are like most siblings — playing and laughing together one minute and fighting the next.

But they have another bond that most brothers don’t: All three boys have bilateral retinoblastoma, a rare type of eye cancer. It begins in the back part of the eye, in an area called the retina.

Their mother, Angie Rush, 38, was also born with the disease — she was the first one in her family to have it. But doctors didn’t diagnose her until she was 6 weeks old. By that time, the tumors had grown so much that doctors had to remove her left eye.

The disease often has a genetic link, so Rush knew there was a chance she might pass it to her children, but she never thought all three of them would get it.

Because of their mother’s history with retinoblastoma, all three boys were screened for the disease at birth. Tristen started chemotherapy when he was just 3 weeks old. Angie and her husband, Aaron, were a little fearful at first.

“We did not know what would happen next — how would he handle treatments being so young, what would this mean for his future,” she says.

Caison started chemotherapy when he was just 1 week old. Even though Carter wasn’t diagnosed until he was 6 months old, he got regular screenings, which eventually showed the cancer.

Retinoblastoma usually affects infants and young children, though adults can get it, too. One of the most common early symptoms is a white color in the center of the eye — the pupil — when a light shines on it, like when someone takes a flash photograph. Other signs include eyes that seem to look in different directions, eye redness, and eye swelling.

Chemotherapy is one of the main treatments for retinoblastoma, along with surgery, radiation, cryotherapy, and laser therapy. Tristen and Caison each had 6 rounds of chemotherapy and laser treatment, and are doing well. Baby Carter just had his first treatment.