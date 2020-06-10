Marcus: The UK bank turning away new customers (for the moment) | Business News

Whoever heard of a bank turning away money?

That is precisely what Goldman Sachs, the Wall Street banking giant, has done.

It has closed the doors of Marcus by Goldman Sachs, its easy access savings account, to new savers following a surge in deposits.

Image:

Goldman Sachs started the Marcus online operation in the US

Marcus was launched by Goldman in the UK in September 2018 following a successful launch in the United States.

Named after Marcus Goldman, the bank’s founder, the account offered a market-beating savings rate of 1.5% and, although it has since cut that rate four times to 1.05%, it has remained close to the top of the best-buy tables.

A typical easy access savings account currently offers an interest rate of around 0.3% and, in some cases, as little as 0.1%.

Pressure on savers has intensified since, on 24 February, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee cut Bank rate from 0.75% to just 0.1%. Banks and building societies were quick to cut their deposit rates in response.

Accordingly, the market-beating rate offered by Marcus meant the number of savers attracted to it ballooned, despite its own rate cuts. Around 100,000 savers are understood to have opened accounts since February and deposited a total of £8bn.

The account now has around 500,000 savers who have deposited with it a total of £21bn.

Unfortunately, this has taken Marcus close to the £25bn level at which, under UK banking rules, Goldman would be obliged to ‘ring-fence’ its deposit-taking arm from its investment banking activities.

Image:

Interest rates for savings accounts have plunged since the COVID-19 crisis

This would entail extra regulatory costs as well as obliging Goldman to appoint a separate board of directors for Marcus.

In other words, Marcus become a victim of its own success.

A statement on the Marcus website explained: “In the last couple of months in particular, more people have been opening Online Savings Accounts with us and saving greater amounts of money. As a result, the total amount of deposits we hold has accelerated significantly.

“It’s important that we manage how quickly we grow, at a rate that’s manageable to us. To do this, we’ve decided to temporarily stop accepting applications for our Online Savings Account. This means that we can continue offering our existing easy access savers the competitive interest rates we want to provide.”

Des McDaid, managing director of Marcus, added: “Separating Marcus financially and operationally from Goldman Sachs would be a significant change to our low-cost business model, which allows us to pay consistently competitive rates to existing savers.”

He stressed that the move was temporary and would not affect existing customers of Marcus. The bank expects to make the savings account available again to new savers “in the coming months”.

Some will wonder why Goldman does not just go along with the rules and set up Marcus as a ring fenced bank.

For the reason why not, you have to go back to August 2015, when Goldman astonished Wall Street by moving into retail banking with the acquisition of GE Capital Bank’s online deposit-taking platform.

The business was renamed GS Bank which, eight months later, began accepting retail deposits from as little as $1 in a move described by the Wall Street Journal as Goldman “dropping the velvet rope” for savers.

The reason for the move was that, following the financial crisis, the world changed.

Image:

The Goldman Sachs headquarters in London

Rules governing banking capital were changed as regulators sought to make life easier for banks funding themselves through deposits rather than by borrowing on the wholesale markets. Regulators also sought to ensure that the business lines in which Goldman had previously excelled, such as bond sales and trading, became less profitable. Watchdogs also reduced the ability of banks like Goldman to invest using its own capital.

Accordingly, with Goldman having converted its status from that of an investment bank to that of a bank holding company at the height of the financial crisis in September 2008, it made sense to offer retail banking services and to attract deposits.

Marcus, a business unit of GS Bank USA, was launched in America in October 2016 as an online lending platform. The UK arm followed and attracted 100,000 savers in its first month.

So, apart from the sheer cost and bureaucracy involved, ring-fencing Marcus would run counter to the very reason that Goldman launched the service in the first place – because it would deprive it of access to retail deposits.

The deluge of money into Marcus also highlights an unusual phenomenon to have emerged during the pandemic: Britons are suddenly saving a lot more.

New Policy Institute, a think-tank, published research last month suggesting that British households had reduced their spending by £57bn since Boris Johnson instigated the lockdown on 23 March.

Should the Bank of England consider negative rates?

Since then, the Bank of England has published data suggesting that British households are saving money at a record rate, with deposits in April rising by £16.2bn – more than three times the average monthly rise during the previous six months.

Meanwhile, although borrowers took out £11.8bn in new consumer debt during the month, some £19.1bn worth of debt was repaid, meaning that in total Britons repaid some £7.4bn worth of loans and credit card debt during the month in aggregate. It followed some £3.8bn worth of net debt repayments in March.

The big question is whether Britons who have newly acquired the savings habit will revert to borrowing once shops, restaurants and pubs reopen and the nation is finally permitted to start taking foreign holidays again.

The chances have to be that, with unemployment expected to rise rapidly once the government’s furlough scheme ends in October, that many of them will.