Car finance provider Moneybarn fined for unfairly treating customers | Business News

Car finance provider Moneybarn has been fined £2.77m by the City regulator and returned £30m to customers after it was found to have unfairly treated customers who fell behind on payments.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also said the lender failed to communicate what would happen to customers if they failed to keep up with instalments “in a way which was clear, fair and not misleading”.

It is the latest action by the FCA to hit Moneybarn’s controversial owner, doorstep lender Provident Financial.

The penalty comes a year after another Provident lender, Vanquis, was fined £1.98m and ordered to pay £169m in compensation over the sale of an add-on product which was not fully explained.

Moneybarn’s fine relates to a period from April 2014 to October 2017.

It is providing redress to 5,933 customers who have potentially been affected.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and oversight at the FCA, said: “Moneybarn did not give its customers, many of whom were vulnerable, the chance to clear their arrears over a realistic and sustainable period.

“It also did not communicate clearly to customers, in financial difficulty, their options for exiting their loans and the associated financial implications, resulting in many incurring higher termination costs.

“These were serious breaches.”

Moneybarn provides motor finance for used vehicles, mainly to customers who struggle to access loans from mainstream banks because of their personal circumstances.

They often have a poor credit history or past problems with credit due to periods of unemployment, ill health or other adverse circumstances.

Provident Financial said Moneybarn had worked with the regulator and had “put in place clear, effective and appropriate processes to address the FCA’s concerns by October 2017”.